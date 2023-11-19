Shah Rukh Khan looks unfazed as Anant Ambani hands him a snake at Isha Ambani's twins' birthday bash. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan was one of the high profile guests at the grand birthday bash of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twins, Krishna and Aadiya in Mumbai on Saturday. During the bash, Shah Rukh was seen having fun with Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant. A video shows Anant playfully handing over a snake to Shah Rukh with the actor looking amused. Also read: David Beckham talks about dining with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at Mannat

Anant Ambani hands Shah Rukh Khan a snake (left), actor seen with one more snake around his neck (right).

The video of Shah Rukh with snakes was shared by one of his fan pages on Instagram. It shows Shah Rukh in an informal black suit and shades, standing beside Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Anant hands over a yellow snake to Shah Rukh without giving him a cue and another person puts another similar snake around the actor's neck from behind. Amid all this, Shah Rukh stands still with the two snakes over him but doesn't look terrified at all. Radhika screams in excitement as Anant puts the snake in Shah Rukh's hands.

Fans react to Shah Rukh's snake video

The video came as a surprise for Shah Rukh's fans. A fan wrote in the comments section, “SRK petting haters.” Another said, “Lion h astin k saap se kya daregan (he is a lion, why will he be scared of snakes who are known to him).” One more commented, “Mufasa holding snakes.” A comment also read: “Well… lucky snake.”

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, many other film celebrities attended the birthday party of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's grandchildren. Among the guests were Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Karan Johar with his twins Yash and Roohi.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film

After delivering two blockbusters -- Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh is now gearing up for the third big release of the year 2023. He will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, set to hit theatres on December 22. Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal also star in the film.

