Shah Rukh Khan hugs Vidhu Vinod Chopra at dinner party. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday. Later in the evening, the superstar was seen at politician Ashish Shelar's dinner party with filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and now their video is being shared online. Shah Rukh Khan spotted with Vidhu Vinod Chopra.(Instagram)

(Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share a hug at Maharashtra CM's oath ceremony. Watch)

Shah Rukh Khan spotted with Vidhu Vinod Chopra

In the video shared by a paparazzo, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted exiting Ashish Shelar's dinner party with Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The two were seen talking and holding each others' hands and bid each other goodbye with a warm hug. While SRK stunned in black shirt and grey trousers, the filmmaker was also seen in casuals at the dinner party in Mumbai.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan came close to collaborating on two of the biggest Hindi films Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots, however, this didn't work out. Recently, the filmmaker shared his plans to work with the superstar and told PTI on the green carpet of the IIFA Awards 2024, "Maybe today we'll shake hands... And work together. Now, it’s (about) time we worked together." Even fans are eager for their collaboration.

Shah Rukh Khan was also recently seen flaunting his new look at a private event in Delhi. The superstar looked dapper in an all-black two piece suit's and his videos grooving to his classics like 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from Dil Se and 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan work front

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to star in Sujoy Ghosh's action thriller King. The film will also feature his daughter Suhana Khan along with Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist. Talking about the film, SRK told Variety, "It’ll be interesting. I’ve been wanting to do a film like that for some time, and I really wanted to do a film like this for seven, eight years. We just felt Sujoy would be the right choice, because we wanted it to be very emotionally correct. We are all coming together to make a cool, massy, action, emotional film."