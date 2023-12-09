Shilpa Shetty shares glimpses from Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's Christmas-themed birthday bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Actor Rani Mukerji and producer Aditya Chopra on Saturday celebrated their daughter Adira's 8th birthday with a bash at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. HT Image

Several B-town celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty and Neil Nitin Mukesh among others attended the party.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a string of pictures on her stories from Adira's Christmas-themed birthday bash.

The 'Dus' actor shared a picture with the host Rani herself which she captioned, "Love you Rani #bestpartythrower."

In the picture, Rani could be seen donning an off-shoulder red dress, while Shilpa wore a yellow top paired with jeans.

The actors can be seen hugging each other in front of a giant Christmas tree.

In another picture, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant joined Shilpa and Rani.

She dropped a picture of her daughter from the party which she captioned, "Someone didn't want to leave #oalf."

She also shared a selfie with her sister Shamita Shetty on her Insta stories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Sukhee' which was released in theatres on September 22.

Apart from this, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. (ANI)