Siddhanth Kapoor detained: Luv Sinha says officials are 'selectively highlighting arrest...hope he comes out stronger'

On Sunday night, actor Siddhanth Kapoor, the son of Shakti Kapoor, has been detained by the Bengaluru Police. He was detained after cops raided a party and found six alleged people, including the actor, have consumed drugs, Bengaluru Police told ANI. Reacting to the reports about Siddhanth, his friend and actor Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha demanded arrest of drug dealers and producers. (Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Shakti Kapoor says son Siddhanth has only been detained, not arrested after testing positive for drugs)

Luv tweeted, “I won’t comment on #SiddhanthKapoor but I would like to know that If our respected officials are as efficient as they would like us to believe then how is drug use rampant amongst the elite, the underprivileged, the youth, and so easy to buy.”

“Selectively highlighting the arrest of an individual seems like an effort to show that they are doing their job, instead of actually doing it. I’m against the consumption of drugs, but until the rot in the justice system has been cleaned up things won’t improve,” he added. Luv further demanded the arrest of the drug dealers and producers along with those who use the substance. “Arrest the producers, dealers and not just the users who may get addicted to a substance which can affect their lives negatively and has an impact on so many others indirectly. I hope that my Siddhant comes out of this stronger and wiser,” he said in this last tweet.

Luv Sinha tweets about Siddhanth Kapoor's arrest in a drug case.

According to the police, the rave party was at a reputed hotel in Bengaluru’s MG Road on Sunday. “Siddhant Kapoor tested positive for taking drugs in the blood test report. Hence, he has been brought to Ulsoor police station," the Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Bheemashankar S Guled said. Reacting to the news of Siddhanth’s detention, Shakti Kapoor told Hindustan Times, “I’m in Mumbai and I don’t know what is happening. I got to know from news channels only. All I know as of now is that there is no arrest and Siddhanth has only been detained.”

