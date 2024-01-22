close_game
News / Entertainment / Sonu Nigam gets emotional after singing at Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Don't have anything left to say, my tears will speak'

Sonu Nigam gets emotional after singing at Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Don't have anything left to say, my tears will speak'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 22, 2024 03:35 PM IST

Sonu Nigam performed Ram Siya Ram bhajan as a part of the special musical show for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.

Sonu Nigam gave a soulful performance at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. It was a part of a special musical show attended by several renowned personalities, including celebrities and politicians, who witnessed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla. Following the show, Sonu Nigam was lost for words as the media asked him to share his experience. Also read: Akshay Kumar, Vivek Agnihotri, Mahesh Babu, Kapil Sharma, R Madhavan celebrate ‘historic’ Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Singer Sonu Nigam sings bhajan at the Ram Mandir ahead of the consecration ceremony. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Singer Sonu Nigam sings bhajan at the Ram Mandir ahead of the consecration ceremony. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Sonu Nigam cries at Ram Mandir

The singer, with teary eyes, couldn't speak much. He told news agency ANI, "Abhi kuch bolne ko hai nahi, bas yahi bolne ko hai (I don't have anything left to say, but only my tears will speak)." He also gestured towards his tears.

The musical show

Sonu Nigam sang Ram Siya Ram bhajan ahead of the main ceremony. He wore a beige-coloured kurta with matching pants and a shawl. Shankar Mahadevan was also a part of the show. Anuradha Paudwal, along with her daughter Kavita Paudwal, also performed Ram Bhajan.

Celebs at Ram Mandir

Over 8,000 guests were invited to the ceremony at the Ram Mandir. Among the attendees were Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Dr Shriram Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rajkumar Hirani, Hema Malini, Randeep Hooda, Shubhash Ghai, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Rishab Shetty, Pawan Kalyan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Jackie Shroff, Kailash Kher and others.

Talking about the big day, Sonu Nigam had previously told ANI, “This is a very emotional moment. I am happy that there is joy and enthusiasm in the world wherever there is Sanatana Dharma. It feels great that we can see this, that God chose us to be born in an era when such an event is taking place. I am one of the fortunate people who have received an invitation.”

The rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16. The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in Garbha Griha of the Ram Temple on Thursday before the main event. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus.

