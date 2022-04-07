Step inside Sussanne Khan's new Goa restaurant which is all things breezy and earthy. Watch

Sussanne Khan has opened a new restaurant in Goa. She even threw a party to celebrate its launch. All from her boyfriend Arslan Goni to ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad joined her in the celebrations. The new eating outlet in Panjim boasts of calm and serene interiors with a touch of Goan artifacts and designs. Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad pose with Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni at Goa bash, fans are ‘glad’ to see them together

Sharing a video of the new place, Sussanne wrote on Instagram, "All that glitters is definitely MORE than Gold… now open a Labour of our Heart.. @vedro.goa #Spring2022." The video shows how Sussanne worked tirelessly to bring together the place. She is seen adjusting the jute rugs all by herself, arranging the artifacts and decorating each and every corner of the place. It has an earthy and breezy feel to it with green leaves painted on the white walls, jute and wooden art pieces, crochet chandeliers and more. She is also seen putting up picture frames on the walls.

Sophie Choudry commented on the post, “Looks fab! Congrats @suzkr.” Sonali Bendre and Kanika Kapoor reacted with raised hands emoji to cheer for her.

Sussanne also shared a montage of pictures to thank her friends and family for encouraging her new project. The pictures also showed Arslaan Goni, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Zayed Khan with wife partying with her at the new restaurant.

She wrote along with the pictures, "The most precious blessing of Life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy… And it definitely takes a whole Village to make a girls dream come true.. So Here goes to my incredible Village of The best hearts… Thank you for always being there for me with all your might…I Love you all…full power ahead. P.S Let’s make this the best Life possible. @vedro.goa has arrived. #Bar+kitchen #panjimgoa #newkonkanbreeze #timenevergoesbyslowy."

Sussanne and Hrithik separated in 2013. They have two sons Hrehaan and Hridaan.

