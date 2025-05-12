Actor Vishal collapses on stage at beauty pageant in Tamil Nadu, rushed to hospital; team issues health update

Actor Vishal Krishna Reddy, known in Tamil cinema as just Vishal, suffered a health scare on Sunday when he collapsed on stage at an event he was attending in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu. The actor was immediately rushed to the hospital and his team later informed the press that he was stable. Actor Vishal collapsed at an event in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Vishal collapses on stage

According to multiple reports, Vishal was attending the Miss Koovagam Transgender Beauty Contest in Villipuram on Sunday. Videos that have emerged on social media show him arriving at the event. According to Times Now, the actor was on stage at the event when he collapsed and likely fainted. The report stated that former Tamil Nadu minister K. Ponmudy, who was at the event as well, coordinated with the event management team to rush Vishal to a hospital in Chennai.

Vishal health update

On Monday, Vishal's team released a statement on his health update. "We would like to clarify recent reports regarding Actor Vishal’s health. During his appearance as Chief Guest at an event organized by the transgender community, #Vishal experienced a brief episode of fatigue and fainted. It was later confirmed that he had skipped his regular meal that afternoon, having only consumed juice, which likely led to a drop in energy levels. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors conducted a thorough check-up," the statement read.

The actor's team clarified that he was out of danger and in good health. "Fortunately, there is no cause for concern. The medical team has confirmed that Vishal is in good health and has advised him to maintain regular meal timings going forward. He is currently doing well and recovering with rest," the statement concluded with gratitude for fans and well-wishers.

This is not the first time that fans have expressed concern for Vishal's health in the recent past. In January this year, the actor was spotted at an event looking fatigued. Videos appeared to show his hands trembling as he spoke on stage. At that time, his team had dismissed talks of any illness saying the actor was just tired.

Vishal entered Tamil cinema as an assistant director before making his mark with films like Sandakozhi, Thimiru, Thaamirabharani and Malaikottai. He has since established his own production house. He was last seen in Madha Gaja Raja, a much-delayed film that was shot in 2012 but released only in January 2025.