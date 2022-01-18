After Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's split, her sister Soundarya shows solidarity with new Twitter pic

Actor Dhanush on Monday night took to Twitter to announce his separation from wife Aishwaryaa after 18 years of marriage. Hours after the news of the split, Aishwarya's younger sister, Soundarya Rajinikanth changed her profile picture on Twitter to a throwback picture featuring her father Rajinikanth and Aishwaryaa.

The picture is from the sisters' childhood days. Rajinikanth holding her and Aishwaryaa in his arms. Sharing the picture, she wrote, #NewProfilePic."

On Monday night, announcing the news of separation with his wife, Dhanush wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate." Dhanush urged people to respect their decision and give them some privacy.

Aishwaryaa also shared the same statement on her Instagram page. She wrote: “No caption needed. Only your understanding and love necessary.”

Dhanush and Aishwarya got married in the year 2004. The couple has two sons together, Lingaa and Yatra.

Dhanush is currently shooting for upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi. The Telugu version of the movie has been titled Sir. Being directed by Venky Atluri, the film will see Dhanush play a professor. The project will mark Dhanush’s debut in Telugu industry. The team kickstarted shoot with a customary pooja ceremony. The launch ceremony was attended by filmmaker Trivikram as the primary chief guest, who clapped the first shot. Samyuktha Menon has been roped in to play the female lead while GV Prakash Kumar has been signed to compose music. The project is being bankrolled by Sithara Entertainment.

Last seen in Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram, Dhanush will soon commence work on an upcoming trilingual project with filmmaker Sekhar Kammula. The project, which will go on the floors in a few months, also stars Sai Pallavi. Dhanush is looking forward to the release of Netflix film The Gray Man soon.

