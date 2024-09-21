Aishwarya Rajesh wants toilets for all women on film sets: ‘I might get a vanity van, but what about others?’

The Hema Committee report has rocked Malayalam cinema and a spillover effect is being seen in other industries as well. In Tamil Nadu, actor Radhika Sarathkumar has been very outspoken about this issue and demanded that her colleagues in the Tamil film industry must openly discuss such issues, including the male members of the fraternity. (Also Read – Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali reacts to Hema Committee report, talks about 'Bollywood's culture of hero worship and secrecy') Aishwarya Rajesh welcomes setting up of a committee in Tamil cinema to tackle sexual harassment

Meanwhile, the Nadigar Sangam (Tamil Nadu Actors’ Association) has established a committee to address sexual harassment issues in Tamil cinema. The committee will be chaired by actor Rohini, who stated recently that complaints will be shared with the cyber police and anyone found guilty of sexual assault will be banned from the Tamil film industry for five years.

Aishwarya on logistical needs on film sets

Speaking exclusively to Hindustan Times, award-winning actor Aishwarya Rajesh stated, “I have been in the film industry for 12 years now and there have been so many changes we see in the world around us. One of the first issues that should be addressed, I believe as a woman actor, is the facility of proper toilets when we go for outdoor shoots. As the lead actress, I might get a vanity van with all the facilities, but what about the other women who work in the film as character artists, etc? They suffer because there are no facilities and as a woman, it’s very tough when you’re on a long outdoor shoot. I think the film industry needs to address such important issues as well.”

The Suzhal actor welcomed the setting up of a committee to address sexual harassment cases in Tamil cinema, but stressed, “I have not faced such issues in the film industry and I hope these incidents don’t happen. But just because I haven’t faced such an issue, doesn’t mean that it doesn’t happen. There’s no point in setting up a committee if women who go to it for help or resolution don't end up getting any. It’s important that we are serious about providing them the required help. Women shouldn’t end up losing job opportunities or their career because they made a complaint. We need to protect them and if someone is found guilty, they should be punished.”

Advice to women actors

Aishwarya Rajesh has worked across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi cinema, and one of the pieces of advice from her to any female actor in the film industry is: “You need to be really strong and confident. You cannot allow someone to bulldoze you. If someone makes an advance and you don’t appreciate it, you must tell them on the face – no means no. They need to speak up and be bold. I am someone like that and this is what advice I give my friends too,” she emphasises.

The Great Indian Kitchen (Tamil) actor currently has Valaiyam and Suzhal Season 2 coming up for release.