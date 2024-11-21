Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush quash reconciliation rumours, finalise divorce plans at court; final decree on Nov 27

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush announced their separation on social media in 2022. The divorce case had been filed in court but there was news of a possible reconciliation between the estranged couple thanks to the intervention of Aishwaryaa’s father, Rajinikanth. However, on Thursday, these rumours were put to rest when the case came up in court in Chennai with both parties - Dhanush and Aishwaryaa - stating that a divorce was what they wanted. (Also read: Dhanush's father Kasthuri Raja reacts to spat with Nayanthara over documentary: ‘No time to answer’) Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation in 2022.

What is the case?

The case had come up for hearing three times earlier and it was reported that both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had failed to turn up for any of them. She was in court on Thursday and the judge has now set a new hearing date, November 27, for the case. On November 27, the final divorce decree is likely to be passed.

Aishwaryaa and Dhanush got married in 2004 and are parents to two sons - Linga and Yatra. They both live close to each other in Poes Garden and the kids spend time with both of them. They co-parent their sons and post plenty of photos with them on their social media handles.

It was on January 17, 2022, that Dhanush announced their separation on X. His statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate.” Aishwaryaa had also posted a similar statement.

Dhanush vs Nayanthara

Recently, Dhanush was embroiled in a fresh controversy when actor Nayanthara wrote him a scathing open letter. She said he was not letting her use BTS footage from their movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. She also criticised him for sending a legal notice demanding ₹10 crore in damages for the inclusion of a three-second behind-the-scenes clip from the film.