Akkenam OTT release date: When, where to watch Arun Pandian-Keerthi Pandian film

Akkenam, the 2025 Tamil action thriller film starring actors and father-daughter duo Arun Pandian and Keerthi Pandian in the lead roles, will premiere on SunNXT after its theatrical run. The film will be available on SunNXT via OTTplay Premium from August 16 onwards. Akkenam poster

Akkenam OTT release date:

Akkenam is an action thriller which released in theatres in July. After its big screen run, the film will make its streaming debut on SunNXT on August 16. You can watch the film with your OTTplay Premium subscription.

The Tamil film marks the second collaboration of Keerthi Pandian with her father and actor Arun Pandian, after the duo shared the screen space in the 2021 Tamil film Anbirkiniyal, a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. Akkenam is written and directed by filmmaker Uday K, and also features actors Ramesh Thilak, GM Sundar, Seetha, and others as part of the cast.

The film revolves around a convict who has been released recently as he teams up with a cab driver to confront a common evil. The technical crew of Akkenam includes cinematographer Vignesh Govindarajan and Devathyan handling the edits. Barath Veeraraghavan has scored the music for the film.

More action thrillers to watch on OTTplay Premium

If you are fan of action thriller films, then OTTplay Premium offers you a wide variety of Tamil films to stream. In case you are interested in mainstream and commercial action films, then the Arun Vijay-starrer Mission Chapter 1, Dhanush and Vetrimaaran’s gangster actioner Vada Chennai, and Vikram Vedha featuring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, can be your go-to watches.

In case of experimentative films, you can stream titles like Silambarasan and Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu which involves the concept of time loop, a neo-noir actioner Aaranya Kaandam by filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja, and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller Kaithi, which marks the first instalment in LCU and has no female lead and songs.