Anupama Parameswaran sparks break-up rumours with emotional posts that fans think are about Dhruv Vikram: ‘No more fear’

Actors Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram sparked rumours of a relationship last year when fans discovered their shared Spotify playlist. The rumours only intensified earlier this year when the duo seemed to share sparks at an awards show. Fans, however, believe the couple has now broken up, after Anupama returned to Instagram with emotional posts after months away.

Anupama Parameswaran returns to Instagram

Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran fanned the flames about them dating at an award show.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Anupama last posted on Instagram in February, when she thanked fans for their birthday wishes. Returning to the platform now, in July, the actor posted happy photos and videos from a photoshoot in which she is wearing yellow. However, it’s the captions that caught everyone’s attention.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Oooops!!!!!! Sorry for the photo dump. Turns out, when you don’t have to wait for approvals, a song selection, or someone else’s caption… posting becomes a lot more fun,” she wrote in the caption of one post. In another post’s caption, she wrote, “Sometimes, you have to let go of the dead ends to finally find your peace,” adding, “And today, peace found me.” Sparks break-up rumours with post captions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Oooops!!!!!! Sorry for the photo dump. Turns out, when you don’t have to wait for approvals, a song selection, or someone else’s caption… posting becomes a lot more fun,” she wrote in the caption of one post. In another post’s caption, she wrote, “Sometimes, you have to let go of the dead ends to finally find your peace,” adding, “And today, peace found me.” Sparks break-up rumours with post captions {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Anupama also cryptically wrote in her caption: “From today, I choose my voice. I choose my life. No more permissions. No more fear. Just me, finding my way back to myself and falling in love with the life I almost forgot was mine. And there’s something I’ve wanted to say for a very long time… Something I wasn’t allowed to say for far too long. I love you all.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Thanking everyone who believed in her and filled her life with love, she added, “If I haven’t said it enough before, please know that I have always felt it. Every message, every prayer, every ounce of kindness reached me when I needed it the most. Thank you, Universe, for leading me back to myself. Here’s to healing. Here’s to freedom. Here’s to choosing myself. And here’s to a life that is finally, completely, unapologetically my own.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Anupama also posted an AI-generated picture of her hugging her younger self, writing, “Anything for her (red heart emoji).” Another post that she shared on her Instagram Stories reads, “ACCOUNTABILITY. Taking responsibility for your actions, decisions, and commitments. Owning up, following through, and being answerable.” She added, “For people who don't know Or constantly escape.”

Anupama Parameswaran's Instagram Stories.

Anupama Parameswaran dated Dhruv Vikram?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In early 2025, rumours surfaced that Dhruv and Anupama were dating while they were shooting for Mari Selvaraj’s Bison Kaalamaadan. This only intensified as an unverified picture of them kissing began circulating, with fans claiming to have found it as the display picture for their shared Spotify playlist.

At a Chennai awards show this year, Anupama blushed as Dhruv wished her a happy birthday on stage, and she called him her 2 AM call. When he posted a cosy selfie with her from another award show in Mumbai, she re-shared it with a heart. But the two soon went silent about each other, with fans wondering whether they were keeping things private or had broken up.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Anupama’s posts have now convinced fans that there's a break-up. Numerous fans commented under her post with heart emojis and supportive messages like ‘more power to you’. “The caption is screaming “breakup” the other reel she posted about healing, sounded same,” commented one Redditor where her posts were being discussed. “So, Dhruv and Anupama broke up?” wondered one Redditor.”Why does Anupama’s latest caption give major breakup, healing, and cut her hair to cut off the memories vibe,” questioned an X (formerly Twitter) user.