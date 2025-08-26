Coolie box office collection day 13: Rajinikanth film has no sign of growth, manages to crawl past 260 crore mark

Coolie box office collection day 14: Rajinikanth's Coolie arrived in theatres during Independence Day with massive expectations. Rated A, with Lokesh Kanagaraj promising a solid gangster drama with Rajinikanth and a star-studded cast, the film had it all. However, the film fell short in delivering, as it opened to mixed reviews from critics as well as audiences after release. The latest update on Sacnilk states that Coolie has managed to cross ₹260 crore mark at the box office. (Also read: ‘Overperforming’ security guard stops Shruti Haasan from going into Chennai theatre for Coolie: ‘I'm the heroine sir!') Coolie box office collection day 13: Lokesh Kanagaraj has directed Rajinikanth in this action thriller.

Coolie crosses ₹ 260 crore mark

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Coolie collected ₹ 2.99 crore as per early estimates. It is the lowest single-day collection for the film so far, less than even ₹5 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹ 263.59 crore.

Coolie registered a total collection of ₹ 229.65 crore in its first week in theatres. The film saw some growth in its second weekend but has dropped considerably during the weekdays. On Tuesday, the film had an overall 13.73% Tamil Occupancy.

About Coolie

Coolie tells the story of a former union leader named Deva (Rajinikanth) who seeks answers after the sudden death of his friend Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj). In the process, he faces off against a gangster named Simon (Nagarjuna) and his right-hand man Dayal (Soubin Shahir).

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie stars Rajinikanth in the titular role. The action thriller also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj, with a cameo from Aamir Khan. Anirudh Ravinchander has composed the music for the film.

When asked what Coolie means to him, Lokesh had said in an interview to Sun TV, “This film will always be a memory to me. Not just about the filmmaking and doing a movie for the audience…. Everything that happened behind the scenes, how close we have all been from Rajini sir to Nagarjuna sir, Soubhin sir, Upendra sir… we all stayed together in one place, that experience! It was all like a family and every single one of them was supportive of one another.”