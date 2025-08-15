Coolie box office collection day 2 (updated live): Rajinikanth film sees dip on I-Day, still races towards 100 crore

The juggernaut that is Superstar Rajinikanth continues to roll on. After a record-breaking opening day that saw his latest release Coolie shatter almost all Kollywood box office records, day 2 promised more cheers for the 74-year-old. As is customary for mass films from the south, Coolie saw a dip on day 2 as fan clubs gave way to family audiences. However, the film maintained a strong hold due to the Independence Day holiday. According to Sacnilk, Coolie earned ₹26 crore net in India by 5 pm on day 2. Coolie box office collection day 2: Rajinikanth's film with Lokesh Kanagaraj has carried on after a bumper opening.

Coolie day 2 box office collection

Coolie's ₹26 crore net earnings by 5 pm on Friday have taken its net domestic haul to a solid ₹91 crore. The Lokesh Kanagaraj film is now within touching distance of ₹100 crore. Given its pace on Friday, it should easily cross that mark by the end of the day. This would make Coolie the first film to enter the ₹100 crore club in just two days. Both Leo and 2.0 had breached the mark early on their respective third days. Coolie saw its occupancy level dip in Tamil and Telugu on day 2, but the Hindi version saw a marginal increase from Thursday.

Coolie's record-breaking worldwide collection

Coolie registered record-breaking collections overseas, minting close to $8 million from outside India on day 1. This led to the Rajinikanth-starrer minting ₹151 crore worldwide on its opening day, according to Sun Pictures, its production house. This is the best opening for any Tamil film in history, and the seventh-best for any Indian film.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie stars Rajinikanth in the titular role, and also features a stellar ensemble including Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and Upendra along with a cameo by Aamir Khan. The film has received mixed to positive reviews from critics, but has largely been loved by the fans, as evident by the full-house theatres.