Coolie box office collection day 3 (updated live): Rajinikanth-starrer refuses to slow down, races towards 150 crore

Rajinikanth's latest release Coolie is going strong at the box office on the third day of its release. After two bumper days, including a solid Independence Day holiday, Coolie entered the true weekend with no signs of slowing down. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹18.83 crore net in India by 5 pm on Saturday. Coolie box office collection day 3: Rajinikanth's film is inching closer to the ₹ 150-crore mark.

Coolie box office update

Coolie's three-day domestic net haul now stands at a formidable ₹138.58 crore. With impressive showing overseas, its global haul is now in excess of ₹250 crore. The film already became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 on Friday, when it overtook Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly. Now, it has a chance to climb further in the all-time rankings of Tamil films.

Only three Tamil films have ever crossed ₹600 crore worldwide, and two of them (2.0 and Jailer) starred Rajinikanth in the lead. The third is Vijay's Leo. Going by Coolie's pace at the box office, it should target that ₹600-crore mark, and maybe even hope to topple 2.0 from the top spot.

Nagarjuna on Coolie's success

In a statement, Nagarjuna, who played the antagonist Simon in the film, reflected on the film's performance. "We knew we were part of something special, and the energy around the film is an indicator of the same. The unanimous response to my role has been overwhelming. It’s a reminder that great cinema is built on collaboration, chemistry, and the thrill of giving audiences something they will remember long after the credits roll. From the sets to the theatres, Coolie has been a celebration of legacy and reinvention; records had to break, and they did," the Telugu star said.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, Coolie also stars Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Soubin Shahir. The film also includes a cameo by Aamir Khan.