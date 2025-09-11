Coolie OTT release: When and where to watch Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna and Aamir Khan's 336 crore film

Coolie OTT release: Actor Rajinikanth's latest action thriller Coolie has begun its digital journey, less than a month after its theatrical release. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is currently streaming on Prime Video. Coolie OTT release: Nagarjuna and Rajinikanth in a still from the film.

Coolie OTT release

Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada dubs are available in India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. Set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, Coolie follows Deva, a former coolie turned rebel who uncovers a deadly smuggling syndicate while investigating his best friend’s suspicious death.

As the fight for justice collides with the ghosts of his past, Deva’s journey becomes a relentless battle of justice, loyalty, survival, and rebellion.

Coolie Hindustan Times review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Rajinikanth is the heart and soul of the film. At 74, the ageing superstar still lords over the screen, drawing loud cheers and whistles even at the twitch of an eyebrow. Very few actors can manage this connect with the audience across cultures. Even in a film as uneven as Coolie, Rajinikanth's presence and persona are among the saving graces. From meta references to signature cigarette twirls, Rajinikanth excels in everything he does on screen. His presence alone is enough to make the film exponentially watchable."

“Coolie is not a bad film. Far from it! But it certainly is a squandered opportunity. The combination of Rajinikanth and Lokesh should have given the viewers much more than what it is,” it also read.

About Coolie

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan. Nagarjuna featured as the antagonist and actor Aamir Khan was seen in a special cameo appearance. It released in theatres on August 14. The film grossed ₹336.2 crore in India, as per Sacnilk.com. It earned ₹284.47 crore nett at the domestic box office. Coolie minted ₹514.65 crore globally.

Coolie is Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor and also marked his first collaboration with Lokesh. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film is distributed by Pen Studios. It released alongside Ayan Mukerji's War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.