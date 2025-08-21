Coolie worldwide box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth film beats Kantara, Brahmastra lifetime; sets sights on GOAT

Coolie worldwide box office collection: With each passing day, Rajinikanth's Coolie is surpassing the lifetime box office earnings of some recent hit or the other. On Wednesday, it was the turn of Brahmastra and Kantara, two of the highest-grossing Indian fantasy films of recent times. The Rajinikanth-starrer coasted past the lifetime hauls of these two films with ease, despite dwindling returns at the ticket window. Coolie worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth's film has broken several box office records.

Coolie worldwide box office update

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, began in emphatic fashion at the box office, earning over ₹350 crore worldwide in its four-day opening weekend. But the first Monday (day 5) saw a 65% drop in collections. And since then, the film has been steadily dropping, as is the case for most superstar-led mass action films. Despite that, the initial momentum has ensured that Coolie has earned ₹222.50 crore net ( ₹266 crore gross) in India. Internationally, the film has broken Tamil cinema records in many places. As per trade sources, it has earned an estimated $20 million ( ₹166 crore) overseas. This gives Coolie a worldwide gross of ₹432 crore after seven days. It is now looking to cross ₹450 crore, which it should in its second weekend. However, the ₹600-crore mark, which looked a certainty for Coolie at one point, looks like a distant dream now.

Coolie's ₹432 crore global haul is now higher than Brahmastra Part One ( ₹431 crore) and Kantara ( ₹416 crore). The film had already crossed the lifetime earnings of Kamal Haasan's biggest hit - Vikram ( ₹414 crore). In its sights are now Vijay's The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), which has a reported global collection of around ₹450 crore.

All about Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie stars Rajinikanth as a retired coolie embroiled in a gangster's activities once he tries to investigate his friend's mysterious death. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Sathyaraj. Aamir Khan makes his Tamil language debut in a cameo.