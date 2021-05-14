Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Covid-19: Suriya donates 1 crore to Tamil Nadu CM relief fund
Covid-19: Suriya donates 1 crore to Tamil Nadu CM relief fund

Pictures of Suriya meeting Tamil Nadu's chief minister MK Stalin has surfaced online. He is seen handing over a cheque. See here.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Suriya with his father actor Sivakumar and brother, actor Karthi with chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin.

Actor Suriya on Wednesday met Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin along with his father veteran actor Sivakumar and brother Karthi to hand over a cheque of 1 crore towards the CM relief fund in the state’s battle against Covid-19.

Pictures of Suriya meeting MK Stalin along with his family went viral on social media. He happens to be the first actor from Tamil industry to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, CM Stalin requested Stalin public and private organisations to donate generously to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).

In his statement, Stalin said that the state is in dire need of financial support during this crisis. He also revealed that the money donated to CMPRF will be spent towards infrastructure development of hospitals.

Pictures from the meeting soon went viral on social media.

A few months ago, Suriya tested positive for the coronavirus. He had written on on Twitter: “I am undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and am feeling much better now. Let us all realise that life hasn’t returned to normalcy yet. We also cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe. Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side.”

Suriya has multiple projects in his kitty. He was recently seen in Tamil biographical drama, Soorarai Pottru, which skipped theatrical release and premiered on Amazon Prime directly. The film was based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath of Air Deccan.

Suriya recently completed shooting for the upcoming Netflix original film Navarasa. This project marks Suriya’s reunion with director Gautham Menon after many years. They had previously worked together in Tamil films Kaakha Kaakha and Vaaranam Aayiram.

