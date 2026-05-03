CSK vs MI IPL 2026: Dhanush, his son Linga, Shruti Haasan dot stands at match in Chennai

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday seemed dotted with Kollywood celebrities. The match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, colloquially known as the Chepauk Stadium, featured celebrities like Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in attendance.

Dhanush spotted with son Linga in stands

Dhanush and his younger son Linga were spotted in the stands during an IPL match. (Pic credit: Jio Hotstar)

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Pictures of Dhanush sitting in the stands at the CSK vs MI match with his son, Linga, quickly began circulating. Seated in the VIP stands, the actor looked completely engaged in the game. His son was also spotted clapping and reacting passionately to the match. They were also joined by another family member, whom some fans thought was his older son, Yatra Raja, while others thought it was his nephew, Pavish, who debuted in the 2025 film Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK).

Shruti Haasan enjoys match with fans

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{{^usCountry}} Shruti also shared pictures and videos from the match on Instagram Stories on Saturday evening. She posted multiple videos taken on the pitch during the match. One video even showed her waving a yellow CSK flag as fans cheered during the match. Another video showed little kids who spotted her in the stands dancing, giving her flying kisses, and making heart shapes. She posted the video on her stories with laughter and heart emojis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shruti also shared pictures and videos from the match on Instagram Stories on Saturday evening. She posted multiple videos taken on the pitch during the match. One video even showed her waving a yellow CSK flag as fans cheered during the match. Another video showed little kids who spotted her in the stands dancing, giving her flying kisses, and making heart shapes. She posted the video on her stories with laughter and heart emojis. {{/usCountry}}

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Shruti Haasan posted videos from the CSK vs MI match.

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Incidentally, Dhanush and Shruti starred together in the 2012 romantic film 3, directed by Dhanush’s ex-wife, Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Dhanush last starred in Kara, which was released on April 30. He starred in Kuberaa, Idly Kadai and Tere Ishk Mein before that in 2025. He also directed NEEK and Idly Kadai, in addition to producing both. He will now soon be seen in Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai 2 and a yet-to-be-titled film by Lubber Pandhu director Pachaimuthu Thamizharasan. Dhanush and Aishwarya married in 2004, and their sons, Yatra Raja and Linga, were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively. They separated in 2022 and divorced in 2024.

Shruti last starred in the 2025 film Coolie with Rajinikanth. She has a documentary titled Silent Screams lined up, which she will be narrating. She also has Train and Aakasamlo Oka Tara lined up for release. She will also star in Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran when the film goes on floors. Shruti is also busy creating music and recently teamed up with Sai Abhyankkar for a version of his recent song Pavazha Malli.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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