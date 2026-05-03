CSK vs MI IPL 2026: Dhanush, his son Linga, Shruti Haasan dot stands at match in Chennai
Kollywood celebrities head to the Chepauk stadium in Chennai on Saturday evening to watch the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday seemed dotted with Kollywood celebrities. The match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, colloquially known as the Chepauk Stadium, featured celebrities like Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in attendance.
Dhanush spotted with son Linga in stands
Pictures of Dhanush sitting in the stands at the CSK vs MI match with his son, Linga, quickly began circulating. Seated in the VIP stands, the actor looked completely engaged in the game. His son was also spotted clapping and reacting passionately to the match. They were also joined by another family member, whom some fans thought was his older son, Yatra Raja, while others thought it was his nephew, Pavish, who debuted in the 2025 film Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK).
Shruti Haasan enjoys match with fans
Shruti also shared pictures and videos from the match on Instagram Stories on Saturday evening. She posted multiple videos taken on the pitch during the match. One video even showed her waving a yellow CSK flag as fans cheered during the match. Another video showed little kids who spotted her in the stands dancing, giving her flying kisses, and making heart shapes. She posted the video on her stories with laughter and heart emojis.{{/usCountry}}
Shruti also shared pictures and videos from the match on Instagram Stories on Saturday evening. She posted multiple videos taken on the pitch during the match. One video even showed her waving a yellow CSK flag as fans cheered during the match. Another video showed little kids who spotted her in the stands dancing, giving her flying kisses, and making heart shapes. She posted the video on her stories with laughter and heart emojis.{{/usCountry}}
Recent work{{/usCountry}}
Recent work{{/usCountry}}
Incidentally, Dhanush and Shruti starred together in the 2012 romantic film 3, directed by Dhanush’s ex-wife, Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Dhanush last starred in Kara, which was released on April 30. He starred in Kuberaa, Idly Kadai and Tere Ishk Mein before that in 2025. He also directed NEEK and Idly Kadai, in addition to producing both. He will now soon be seen in Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai 2 and a yet-to-be-titled film by Lubber Pandhu director Pachaimuthu Thamizharasan. Dhanush and Aishwarya married in 2004, and their sons, Yatra Raja and Linga, were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively. They separated in 2022 and divorced in 2024.
Shruti last starred in the 2025 film Coolie with Rajinikanth. She has a documentary titled Silent Screams lined up, which she will be narrating. She also has Train and Aakasamlo Oka Tara lined up for release. She will also star in Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran when the film goes on floors. Shruti is also busy creating music and recently teamed up with Sai Abhyankkar for a version of his recent song Pavazha Malli.
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