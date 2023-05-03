Days after Ponniyin Selvan 2 release, Vikram suffers rib injury during Thangalaan rehearsals

Actor Vikram, who just saw the release of his film Ponniyin Selvan 2, joined back the sets of his upcoming Tamil film Thangalaan a few days ago and has been busy with the rehearsals. During the process, he suffered an injury to his rib and will be out of action for a while. Vikram’s publicist Suryanarayanan took to Twitter to share the news. Also read: Anil Kapoor praises Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 after screening, Vikram reacts Chiyaan Vikram poses during the promotion of Ponniyin Selvan 2 in Mumbai.(AFP)

He confirmed that the injury has resulted in a broken rib. “Thank you for all the love and appreciation Aditha Karikalan aka Chiyaan Vikram has received and for the astounding response to PS2 from all over the world. Chiyaan sustained an injury during rehearsals resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his Thangalaan unit for a short while. He thanks everyone for your love and promises to be back on his feet and rocking at the earliest,” he wrote.

Several fans took to the comments section and wished Vikram a speedy recovery. One user wrote: “Hope nothing serious. Wishing Vikram recovers soon and returns to action (sic).” Another user wrote: “Get well soon Vikram sir (sic).”

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, the film marks his maiden collaboration with Vikram, who will be seen playing the leader of a small tribe. Last month, Ranjith took to Twitter to release a new poster as well as the making video on the occasion of Vikram’s birthday. “Happy birthday to my #Thangalaan, @chiyaan sir. Presenting you a slice of flesh, a grand making visual video of Thangalaan as our humble tribute to Chiyaan (sic),” Ranjith tweeted.

The video offers a grand peek into the world of Thangalaan. More importantly, it focuses on Vikram’s character after the initial few shots. The camera follows Vikram as he gets ready for the character.

It is for this role in Thangalaan that Vikram went through a drastic physical transformation. He not only lost weight but also shed his muscles to look the part. He shaved the front portion of his head to sport a half shaved head with a man bun.

