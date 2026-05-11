Decoupled creator and Vijay's classmate criticises his claim of experiencing poverty: ‘Lot of affluent boys confuse…’

Superstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. In his first speech as the CM, which moved even Trisha Krishnan to tears, the actor-politician remarked that he understood poverty and hunger. His classmate, the creator of the Netflix show Decoupled, Manu Joseph, claims otherwise. (Also Read: Mobbed Trisha Krishnan struggles to find her way out after Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay's oath-taking ceremony)

Decoupled classmate, Vijay’s classmate criticises his first speech as CM

Tamil star and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister during his swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. (PTI)

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Manu took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning and criticised Vijay’s first speech as the CM. He wrote, “In his first speech as Tamil Nadu chief minister, Vijay said that he grew up in poverty, and that he even knows what hunger is. It's bulls**t because he was my classmate in the third standard in Loyola School.”

He also pointed out that Vijay’s father, SA Chandrasekhar, opened doors for him in Kollywood, adding, “His father was a filmmaker who set up his son for a career in films. It is possible that like most filmmakers his father may have had periods of financial strife but that's not the same as Tamil-grade poverty. A lot of affluent boys confuse being broke with poverty. Two very different things.”

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{{^usCountry}} Manu is a former journalist and writer who also hails from a film family. His father, Joseph Madappally, directed the Malayalam film Thoranam (1987). His 2010 novel Serious Men was adapted by Sudhir Mishra into a 2020 Netflix film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He also wrote the screenplay for Love Khichdi (2009) and created Decoupled (2021). His recent work includes the 2025 non-fiction book Why the Poor Don't Kill Us. What did Vijay say in maiden speech as TN CM {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manu is a former journalist and writer who also hails from a film family. His father, Joseph Madappally, directed the Malayalam film Thoranam (1987). His 2010 novel Serious Men was adapted by Sudhir Mishra into a 2020 Netflix film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He also wrote the screenplay for Love Khichdi (2009) and created Decoupled (2021). His recent work includes the 2025 non-fiction book Why the Poor Don't Kill Us. What did Vijay say in maiden speech as TN CM {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay said he was well aware of poverty and hunger during his first speech as the CM on Sunday. He stated that he was the son of an ordinary assistant film director who aspired to succeed in cinema through hard work. “I know what poverty is and what hunger is. I do not have a royal ancestry. I am like you, I am one among you. I am like your son, like your brother,” said the actor-politician.

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He also called it a new beginning and a new era of ‘real, secular, social justice’. Vijay also said in his speech, “As I have said before, I will not touch even a single paisa from the people’s money. It is not necessary for me either, and you know that very well. Vijay will not indulge in delinquency and will not allow others to do so either. It may be anyone, including those with me in my government, I will not allow.”

The actor-politician’s final film, Jana Nayagan, is expected to hit screens soon after months of delays in CBFC certification.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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