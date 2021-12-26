Decoupled creator Manu Joseph says his ‘asparagus-eating’ friends are privately praising the show

Netflix's Decoupled has turned out to be quite the divisive show among viewers and critics. Starring R Madhavan in the lead with Surveen Chawla, the show is a comedy-satire, revolving around a married couple who decided to split but still stays together for the sake of their daughter.

The show received mixed response from critics with many calling out lead Arya Iyer for his toxicity while others praising his devil-may-care attitude. Now, the show's creator-writer, Manu Joseph has revealed that many are even sending him words of praise for the show, albeit a bit more privately.

“Many asparagus-eating friends have written privately to me to say they enjoyed Decoupled. I see that they are restrained in publicly sharing this view to appease the more delicate. I request you to instead champion us. The show has given so much joy to so many sane people,” he wrote in a tweet. The show's fans let him know just how much they enjoyed watching it.

“I hate asparagus & Loved Decoupled - I had my friends watch it and they loved it too - In fact we rewatched some of our favourite parts over the Boxing Day holiday,” wrote one. “One of the most unapologetic shows I have seen in recent years, maybe after House MD. Kudos to the entire team for bringing real life characters on screen ! Just loved it,” read another comment on Manu's post.

Manu is an acclaimed writer and columnist. His novel Serious Men was also adapted by Netflix into a movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

About starring in the show, R Madhavan said it was the fastest 'yes' he ever said to a project, as he was looking for something light-hearted during the pandemic. "After the Covid-19 time, I didn't want to do anything morbid, I wanted to do something light, funny and humorous. Also, this was in English and I was very curious to see how they would write a script in English, and I had not read much in English in India. So, when Manu sent the script to me, it was hilarious and I've never said okay to any script in such a short time. I wanted to get on to it as soon as possible," he said.

