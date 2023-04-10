Dhanush announces new project with director Mari Selvaraj, fans react to 'unexpected update' on their reunion

Actor Dhanush, who was recently seen in Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi, is all set to reunite with director Mari Selvaraj for a yet-untitled Tamil project, which will also mark his return to production after seven years. Dhanush took to Twitter to make the announcement and fans called it the ‘best reunion’. Also read: Dhanush’s bilingual film Vaathi grosses over ₹100 crore globally, actor reacts

Dhanush will soon work with Mari Selvaraj.

Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj had previously worked together in Tamil action-drama Karnan (2021). In his tweet, Dhanush called the reunion a prestigious project for so many reasons. “A prestigious project which is special for so many reasons. Om Namashivaya @mari_selvaraj@wunderbarfilms @zeestudiossouth (sic),” Dhanush tweeted.

Fans expressed their excitement over the reunion of Dhanush and Mari. Some even called it the reunion of ‘best duo’. One Twitter user wrote, “Karnan pair is back. Reunion of best duo (sic).” Another user tweeted. “Such an unexpected update. Madly excited for this reunion (sic).”

Dhanush produced films under the banner of Wunderbar Films. His last outing as a producer was his 2018 Tamil film Maari 2, which was directed by Balaji Mohan. This project will be his 15th production venture.

Dhanush is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming Tamil film, Captain Miller. The film marks his maiden collaboration with filmmaker Arun Matheswaran. Dhanush has been sporting long hair and a thick beard and mustache for this movie. Recently, a glimpse of Dhanush’s look had got his fans really excited who showered with heart emojis.

Captioning his post Captain Miller, Dhanush shared the picture. In the picture, Dhanush can be seen with long hair and a thick beard and mustache. He can also be seen wearing shades.

Dhanush’s last release Vaathi was a box-office success as the film grossed over ₹100 crore during its theatrical run. The film, set in the 1990s, featured Dhanush in the role of a professor who brings about a change with his ways of teaching. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film was simultaneously released in Tamil as well as Telugu. While it was titled Vaathi in Tamil, the Telugu version title was SIR.

