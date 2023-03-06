Vaathi box-office: Dhanush’s bilingual film grosses over 100 crore globally, actor reacts

Actor Dhanush’s latest Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi, about one man’s fight to reform the education system in the 1990s, has grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide as it continues its successful run in theatres. The film features Dhanush in the role of a professor who brings about a change with his ways of teaching. Also read: Vaathi movie review: Dhanush-starrer about right to education is effective and brave, but needed better characters

Directed by Venky Atluri, the film was simultaneously released in Tamil as well as Telugu. While it was titled Vaathi in Tamil, the Telugu version title was SIR. Over the weekend, the makers took to Twitter to share an official poster, confirming that the film has entered ₹100 crore club. Dhanush also tweeted the poster and shared three folded hands emojis.

This is the second successive ₹100 crore grossing film for Dhanush after last year’s Thiruchitrambalam. His other Tamil film Asuran, directed by Vetrimaaran, had also grossed over ₹100 crore during its theatrical run.

Vaathi, which has music by G.V Prakash Kumar, also stars Samyuktha and Samuthirakani in key roles. Talking about the film, Venky Atluri had said in a pre-release press interaction that some incidents from his own life when he was a student inspired him to make Vaathi. “I finished my class 12th around 1998. That’s when the private schools were really flourishing and were slowly taking over the government schools. It had become a big issue back then and even got the government involved to sort this issue. Some of these events inspired me to make Vaathi.” The film throws the spotlight on privatisation of the education system and how one man fought against it.

Dhanush is currently shooting for his upcoming Tamil film, Captain Miller. His current look featuring long hair is for this project which is being directed by Arun Matheswaran.

Last September, Dhanush shared a picture from the sets of Captain Miller. He was seen sporting long hair, thick beard and mustache. He also wore shades as he stood facing the water but turned around a bit for the picture.

