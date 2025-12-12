Dhanush has sweet birthday wish for former father in law Rajinikanth on his 75th; TN CM MK Stalin talks of his charm

Superstar Rajinikanth turned 75 on December 12. The actor received the sweetest birthday wishes on social media from fans and celebrities alike. Leading this were his former son-in-law Dhanush and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Take a look. (Also Read: Rajinikanth confirms Padayappa 2 titled Neelambari, 25 years after 1st film's release) Rajinikanth received the sweetest 70th birthday wish from Dhanush.

Dhanush’s sweet birthday wish for his Thalaiva

Dhanush was one of the first celebrities to wish Rajinikanth on his 75th birthday. “Happy birthday thalaiva (folded hands, starry-eyed, cool and heart emojis) @rajinikanth.” Dhanush has always been a self-professed Rajinikanth fan, and his birthday wish reflects that. For the unversed, he was married to Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya from 2004 to 2024.

SJ Suryah also wished Rajinikanth by re-sharing a special birthday video made for Rajinikanth by Sun Pictures and writing, “Wishing our Thalaivar , The iconic SUPERSTAR @rajinikanth a wonderful Birthday (love and folded hands emojis) sjs #happybirthdaysuperstarrajinikanth.” The video goes down memory lane to showcase some of Rajinikanth’s best characters in his 50-year career.

Actor-politician Khusbu Sundar posted an old picture of hers with Rajinikanth, writing, “Happiest birthday to Padma Vibhushan, the one & only Superstar of Indian cinema, Thiru ⁦@rajinikanth⁩ avl. You have been an institution & inspiration of dedication, hardwork, perseverance,humility, down to earth attitude, simplicity,and forever positivity Sir. #HBDRajini.”

Tamil Nadu CM calls Rajinikanth charming

TN CM MK Stalin also posted a picture with Rajinikanth on his social media to wish him on his 75th birthday. Sharing it, he wrote in Tamil, “Rajinikanth = charm that surpasses age! An eloquence that will delight everyone when you get on stage! A heart that does not speak on the outside but keeps one thing inside is a deceitful and undisguised heart!”

He added, “Happy birthday to my friend #SuperStar @rajinikanth who has been charming for half a century, from six to sixty! May they continue to produce more and more successful works, and may their flag of victory continue to fly with the love and support of the people! #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth.”

Recent work

Rajinikanth last starred in the 2024 film Vettaiyan and played an extended cameo in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s film Lal Salaam. In 2025, he starred in Coolie. Now, he’s shooting for the sequel to Jailer. He will also star in a yet-to-be-titled film produced by Kamal Haasan.