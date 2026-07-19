Dhanush celebrates Raayan National Award win, says first honour as director will stay with him forever: ‘Unforgettable’

Dhanush has another reason to celebrate. His directorial venture Raayan has won the Best Tamil Film award at the 72nd National Film Awards, while his performance in Captain Miller earned him a Special Mention. The double recognition made the day even more special for the actor, with Raayan bringing him his first-ever National Award as a director, after he had previously been honoured for his acting. (Also Read: 72nd National Film Awards full list of winners: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Mammootty win big; as does Article 370)

Dhanush reacts to National Award recognition

Dhanush celebrates his third National Award win.

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After the 72nd National Film Awards winners were announced on Saturday, Dhanush shared an emotional note on social media, thanking the jury and the selection committee for recognising both Raayan and Captain Miller. He also expressed gratitude to everyone who believed in the two films, from his team and the media to the fans who have supported him over the years.

"I am truly humbled and overwhelmed," the actor wrote.

Dhanush revealed that the Special Mention for Captain Miller meant a lot to him personally. Calling it one of the finest performances of his career, he said, “This recognition for Captain Miller is especially close to my heart because I have always believed it to be my finest performance to date.” He added, “Receiving a Special Mention for a performance I hold so dearly makes this honour even more meaningful."

Raayan's win makes the moment unforgettable

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{{^usCountry}} Dhanush also thanked his fans for their constant encouragement over the years, saying their unwavering support has played a huge role in his success. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhanush also thanked his fans for their constant encouragement over the years, saying their unwavering support has played a huge role in his success. {{/usCountry}}

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"This is the third national award as an actor but recognition for directing Raayan is a different milestone in my artistic journey," he stated.

For Dhanush, the biggest emotional moment came with Raayan winning Best Tamil Film. The project holds a special place in his career as it was his second film as a director and also marked his 50th outing as an actor. That made the National Award feel even more personal.

"A first is always unforgettable," Dhanush reflected, adding that winning his inaugural National Award for direction is a blessing he will hold close for the rest of his life.

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He signed off the heartfelt note with his trademark words, writing, "Ennam Pol Vaazhkkai" ('Life is shaped by your thoughts') and “Har Har Mahadev.”

What is Raayan about?

Released in 2024, Raayan is a Tamil-language neo-noir action thriller written, directed by and starring Dhanush. The film marked two major milestones in his career — his 50th film as a lead actor and only his second outing as a director. While it packs in intense action and brutal violence, at its core, Raayan is an emotional story about family, sacrifice and revenge.

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The film follows Kathavaraayan, better known as Raayan, a humble fast-food truck owner in North Chennai. As a child, he is forced to flee his village with his two younger brothers, Muthu and Manickam, and baby sister Durga after their parents disappear under mysterious circumstances. From that moment on, Raayan dedicates his life to raising his siblings and giving them a stable future.