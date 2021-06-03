Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram gets Twitter emoji ahead of release on June 18
tamil cinema

Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram gets Twitter emoji ahead of release on June 18

Dhanush's upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram got a special Twitter emoji inspired by the movie.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 10:18 PM IST
Dhanush plays the lead in Jagame Thandhiram.

Actor Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram on Thursday got a Twitter emoji ahead of its release on Netflix. This is the second Tamil film after Master to get a Twitter emoji this year.

Jagame Thandhiram, which has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj, will premiere on June 18.

The emoji for Jagame Thandhiram.

The trailer of the film was released earlier this week. It introduced Dhanush as a gangster from Madurai who travels to London to lock horns with a local gangster, played by James Cosmo. It appears as though they share a relationship that has turned bitter. The film will track Dhanush’s journey as a gangster from Madurai to London.

The film has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK. On the completion of the project, Dhanush had tweeted: “That’s a wrap for D 40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky, sensible and visionary filmmaker like Karthik Subbaraj. This one is going to be special.”

The film was originally supposed to release in cinemas in April 2020. However, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The makers eventually announced it will skip theatres and release directly on Netflix.

Also read: Lisey's Story review: Julianne Moore is left to languish in lavish Apple show from Stephen King

While Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the female lead, the supporting cast also includes Guru Somasundaram, Kalaiarasan and Joju George among others.

Dhanush, who was last seen on screen in Tamil drama Karnan, is currently shooting for his upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man by Russo Brothers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dhanush jagame thandiram

Related Stories

tamil cinema

Jagame Thandhiram trailer: Dhanush as the gun-toting witty gangster promises a fun ride

UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 11:35 AM IST
tamil cinema

Jagame Thandhiram teaser: Dhanush's upcoming movie with Karthik Subbaraj to release on Netflix

UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:18 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Elderly man’s reaction on receiving flowers from stranger is super sweet. Watch

Woman’s post on liquid bindi hits people hard with nostalgia. Seen tweet yet?

Assam Police’s advisory with ‘Jal lijiye’ meme twist makes people chuckle

Elephant takes ‘lazy approach’ while drinking water. ‘Genius,’ say people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Bicycle Day
Monsoon
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP