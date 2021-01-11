IND USA
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Dhanush's Jagame Thanthiram gearing up for February release in cinemas: report
Dhanush in a still from Jagame Thanthiram.
tamil cinema

Dhanush’s Jagame Thanthiram gearing up for February release in cinemas: report

Dhanush’s Jagame Thanthiram will most likely hit the screens on February 12.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:43 PM IST

Actor Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil action-thriller Jagame Thanthiram, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, will most likely hit the screens on February 12, as per reports. The film was originally supposed to release in cinemas on May 1, 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The film stars Dhanush in the role of a gangster. Recently, pictures of Dhanush with a handlebar mustache from the sets of the film went viral on social media. It is rumoured that Dhanush will be seen in this look in the flashback portion of the movie.

The project, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK.

As per a Times of India report, the makers of Jagame Thanthiram are eyeing February 12 release in cinema. They recently denied rumours about the film skipping theatrical release and heading for OTT.

“Jagam is still healing and not back to normal. Until then, be patient for the theatres to open and don’t believe in rumours, the entire team is waiting to see Dhanush go Rakita Rakita on a big screen soon,” produced Sashikanth recently tweeted.

An action thriller with gangster elements, the film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead. Game of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo plays a pivotal role in the film apart from Kalaiarasan and Joju George.

Meanwhile, Dhanush also awaits the release of Mari Selvaraj’s upcoming Tamil action-drama Karnan. It is believed that Karnan is based on a caste riot that took place in Kodiyankulam in 1991.

