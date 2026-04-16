Dhanush's Kara director Vignesh Raja gets backlash for justifying brownfacing Mamitha Baiju: ‘Racism in name of merit’

If there is an issue that keeps coming to the forefront whenever a new movie is announced, it’s usually representation. For years now, Tamilians have asked filmmakers to cast regional actors in leading roles, only for the criteria to be met by actors, not actresses. Vignesh Raja is the latest filmmaker to receive flak for not just casting Malayalam actor Mamitha Baiju in Dhanush’s upcoming film Kara, but also justifying it after brownfacing her for the role.

Vignesh Raja justifies casting Mamitha Baiju in Kara

Mamitha Baiju and Dhanush play the leads in Vignesh Raja's Kara.

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In an interview with Galatta Plus, Vignesh was asked why it's so hard to find a Tamil girl to play the lead role. Especially when a Malayali has to be tanned to play a Tamilian. He replied that casting an actor depends on their performance and marketability.

“Personally, honest-to-God, I am not focused on that thing (marketability) because for me, content is important. When it comes to performance, I am absolutely certain that I will only hire an actor who does justice to my character. For this character, we auditioned close to 20-25 girls. But what Mamitha did in the audition, no one else came close,” he said. Vignesh then claimed that when he hires actors, he ‘reintroduces them to themselves’ by changing their look, behaviour and clothes.

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{{^usCountry}} “So, this decision was purely taken on merit, and it was a creative decision. I know there’s a lot of conversation around it. My thing is, I’m going to tell Dhanush a story. Someone else does it better. What if he’s a Telugu director? Will he be asked, don’t we have directors in Tamil? So, I find it like a non-issue. It’s okay for you to point out if I’m typecasting or being sexist…it’s not that we have put a tan and all of that. If I’m thinking I have to be politically correct, then it’s gonna feel very off,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “So, this decision was purely taken on merit, and it was a creative decision. I know there’s a lot of conversation around it. My thing is, I’m going to tell Dhanush a story. Someone else does it better. What if he’s a Telugu director? Will he be asked, don’t we have directors in Tamil? So, I find it like a non-issue. It’s okay for you to point out if I’m typecasting or being sexist…it’s not that we have put a tan and all of that. If I’m thinking I have to be politically correct, then it’s gonna feel very off,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Internet slams Vignesh Raja, calls it ‘racism’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet slams Vignesh Raja, calls it ‘racism’ {{/usCountry}}

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But the internet was not buying Vignesh’s explanation for casting Mamitha. Numerous X (formerly Twitter) users posted clips of the interview and called him out for his views. “At this point, it’s just humiliating to hear the same “merit” argument. Tamil women with darker skin exist, are talented & deserve to be seen. Choosing to darken a fair actress instead of casting them just highlights colorism & shows a lack of care for authentic Tamil representation!” wrote one X user. Some pointed out the ‘Tamilification’ of Hollywood before Kollywood.

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Another commented, “They justify racism in the name of "merit," as if Tamil women who came for auditions didn't stand a chance to portray a Ramnad woman compared to a non-Tamil. Tanning/bronzing is widely seen as racist. It should be banned, and these guys should be booked.” One even suggested a Captain Miller actor, writing, “Every time I see stuff like this, I think of Nivedhithaa Sathish. She’s gorgeous and can actually act. Cast her in more movies please.”

“It's funny how they can find so many Tamil dark-skinned "next door boy look" heroes but somehow the problem is only there when it comes to women in the same category,” pointed out one X user, while another commented, “Colouring a fair actress in black color is just colorism.” One even slammed him, writing, “First film nikhila second film mamitha. Just say it's my choice no need for intellectual muttu (talks).”

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Kara also stars Jayaram, Karunas, Lal, Suraj Venjaramoodu, KS Ravikumar, along with Dhanush and Mamitha. It is releasing in theatres on April 30.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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