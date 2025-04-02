Divya Bharthi slams ‘baseless rumours’ alleging she 'broke' GV Prakash Kumar's marriage: 'My name has been dragged...'

Music composer and actor GV Prakash Kumar parted ways with singer Saindhavi in May last year after a decade of marriage. A section of the internet speculated that his co-star Divya Bharathi was the reason behind their split. Although both GV Prakash and Divya Bharathi had previously addressed the rumours, they continued to spread. Now, the actor has once again issued a statement on social media. (Also Read: ‘Ilaiyaraaja sir's achievements are a great honour for Indian cinema’: GV Prakash Kumar) Divyabharthi says she would never date an actor.

Divyabharthi addresses dating rumours with GV Prakash Kumar

On Tuesday, Divya Bharathi took to Instagram and penned a note stating that she has no connection to GV Prakash’s family issues. She wrote, "My name has been dragged into a personal family matter that has absolutely nothing to do with me. I have no connection to GV's family issues. To be blunt, I would never date an actor, and certainly not a married man."

Divyabharthi's statement on dating rumours with GV Prakash Kumar.

She further urged the internet to respect her boundaries, adding, "I've remained silent until now, believing baseless rumours didn't warrant my attention. However, this has crossed a line. I refuse to let my reputation be tarnished by unfounded allegations. I am a strong, independent woman, and I will not be defined by gossip. Let's focus on building a better world instead of spreading negativity. Respect my boundaries. This is my first and final statement on this matter. Thank you!"

Rumours about GV Prakash dating Divya Bharathi have been rife since they acted together in the 2021 film Bachelor. Earlier, in an interview with Galatta Tamil, Prakash stated that they share a good working relationship and nothing beyond that. Divya also spoke about how she was unfairly blamed for his divorce and faced brutal trolling. After hearing about his co-star’s ordeal, GV advised her to ignore the negativity and focus on her work.

GV Prakash Kumar and Divya Bharathi upcoming movies

Prakash was last seen in the movie Kingston, which was released on 7 March. As an actor, he will next be seen in Idimuzhakkam and 13. He is also composing music for Dhanush's Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam and Idly Kadai, Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly, Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi, and Vetrimaaran’s Vaadivaasal. Divya, on the other hand, will next be seen in the Tamil film Madhil Mel Kaadhal and the Telugu film G.O.A.T.