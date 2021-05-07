IND USA
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Filmmaker Bhagyaraj, wife Poornima test positive for Covid-19, son Shanthanu says entire family is in quarantine
K Bhagyaraj with his wife Poornima.
tamil cinema

Filmmaker Bhagyaraj, wife Poornima test positive for Covid-19, son Shanthanu says entire family is in quarantine

  • Veteran Tamil actor-filmmaker Bhagyaraj and his wife Poornima tested positive to Covid-19, their son actor Shanthanu has revealed.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 06:37 PM IST

Actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj on Friday took to Twitter to reveal that his parents, veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj and Poornima, have tested positive for the coronavirus. Shanthanu added that the entire family and their staff have gone into quarantine.

Sharing the news, Shanthanu wrote on Twitter they were following doctor’s instructions.

Bhagyaraj is one of the senior-most filmmakers of Tamil cinema. He has directed over 30 films and is popular for playing the lead in his own films. He made his directorial debut with 1979 Tamil film Suvarilladha Chiththirangal and went on to direct widely popular films such as Indru Poi Naalai Vaa, Anda 7 Naatkal and Mundhanai Mudichu among others. He is also popular as an actor.

Also read: When Kareena Kapoor said she wanted Shah Rukh Khan's London house, Priyanka Chopra's voice, Saif Ali Khan's brain

After Bhagyaraj stopped directing films, he shifted focus to playing character roles and has starred in over 75 films. Bhagyaraj’s wife Poornima is also an actor. She had starred with her husband in 1982 Tamil film Darling, Darling, Darling.


OTT
Topics
bhagyaraj k. bhagyaraj covid 19 news

Story Saved
