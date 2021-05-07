Filmmaker Bhagyaraj, wife Poornima test positive for Covid-19, son Shanthanu says entire family is in quarantine

Actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj on Friday took to Twitter to reveal that his parents, veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj and Poornima, have tested positive for the coronavirus. Shanthanu added that the entire family and their staff have gone into quarantine.

Sharing the news, Shanthanu wrote on Twitter they were following doctor’s instructions.

My parents #KBhagyaraj #PoornimaBhagyaraj tested POSITIVE fr #Covid19 today.

All of us incl. staff hve quarantined ourselves @ home as per our doctors instructions

Requesting everyone who were in contact with any of us last 10days to get tested

Pls pray fr their speedy recovery🙏🏻 — Shanthnu 🌟 ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) May 7, 2021

Bhagyaraj is one of the senior-most filmmakers of Tamil cinema. He has directed over 30 films and is popular for playing the lead in his own films. He made his directorial debut with 1979 Tamil film Suvarilladha Chiththirangal and went on to direct widely popular films such as Indru Poi Naalai Vaa, Anda 7 Naatkal and Mundhanai Mudichu among others. He is also popular as an actor.

Also read: When Kareena Kapoor said she wanted Shah Rukh Khan's London house, Priyanka Chopra's voice, Saif Ali Khan's brain

After Bhagyaraj stopped directing films, he shifted focus to playing character roles and has starred in over 75 films. Bhagyaraj’s wife Poornima is also an actor. She had starred with her husband in 1982 Tamil film Darling, Darling, Darling.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON