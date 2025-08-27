FIR filed against actor Vijay after bouncer injures TVK worker at Madurai event: Report

Tamil actor and political leader Vijay has been booked following an incident at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) state conference held on August 20 in Parapathi, Madurai district. According to a Free Press Journal report, an FIR has been filed against Vijay and 10 others for allegedly mishandling the crowd during the event. An FIR was filed by a worker who claimed injury due to Vijay's bouncers. The event attracted over 1.5 lakh attendees and witnessed multiple fan-related incidents.(PTI)

Complaint lodged by TVK worker

The complaint was lodged by a TVK worker, Sarathkumar, who claimed he was injured when Vijay’s bouncers forcefully pushed him as he attempted to climb the ramp. He reportedly sustained a chest injury due to the fall. The complaint was submitted to the Perambalur District Superintendent of Police, and a case has been registered by Kunnam police.

The event saw an overwhelming turnout, with over 1.5 lakh people in attendance, many arriving early to catch a glimpse of the actor-politician. Vijay, the founder and leader of TVK, drew significant public attention as he made his way through the crowd on a long ramp.

Amid the frenzy, several fan-related incidents were caught on video and circulated widely online. In one clip, a fan was seen dangerously hanging off a railing trying to get Vijay’s attention. Vijay approached the fan, took a book from him, and continued moving.

In another moment, a fan breached security, grabbed Vijay by the shoulders, and jumped with excitement before being pulled away by staff.

As of now, Vijay has not issued a public statement regarding the incident or the FIR.

Vijay's latest movies

On the film front, the 51-year-old actor was last seen in the 2024 movie The Greatest of All Time, which featured an ensemble cast including Prashanth, Yogi Babu, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Sneha, and Laila. His next film, Jana Nayagan, is scheduled for release in 2026.