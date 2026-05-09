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Genelia D'Souza reacts to TVK's big victory led by Vijay, says it is a ‘win for the people of Tamil Nadu’

Vijay took Tamil Nadu's political landscape by storm earlier this week when he won majority seats for his party TVK. Actor Genelia D'Souza reacted to his win.

May 09, 2026 05:17 pm IST
Written by Eshana Saha
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Following Vijay’s sweeping victory in the Tamil Nadu elections on May 4, several celebrities from across the entertainment universe have come forward to congratulate the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief. Popularly known as “Thalapathy”, the Varisu actor has made history as one of the few actor-turned-politicians to achieve such remarkable success at an early stage in his political career.

Genelia D'Souza congratulated Vijay on his victory.(PTI; ANI)

Also Read | Mansoor Ali Khan reveals Vijay is in distress: ‘The Governor is doing the biggest injustice to the people of Tamil Nadu’

Founded just two years ago by the Tamil superstar, the party – built on the strength of loyal fan clubs and dismissed by veteran political observers as a romantic long shot – did not merely secure victory; it dramatically redrew the state’s political landscape. Now, actor Genelia D'Souza has joined the growing list of celebrities congratulating the politician on his landmark win, on the very day he is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Genelia D’Souza congratulated Vijay’s victory

Led by actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, breaking the decades-long dominance of the Dravidian heavyweights – Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) – over Tamil Nadu politics.

Genelia is not the only celebrity to congratulate Vijay on TVK’s historic victory. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from celebrities across the country and spanning multiple film industries, reflecting the scale of the political moment. Among those who extended their wishes were actor Kajal Aggarwal, filmmaker Kamal Haasan, Khushbu Sundar, and Indraja Shankar.

 
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Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Genelia D'Souza reacts to TVK's big victory led by Vijay, says it is a ‘win for the people of Tamil Nadu’
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