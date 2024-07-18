 Indian 2 box office collection day 6: Kamal Haasan film earns over ₹68 crore so far in India - Hindustan Times
Indian 2 box office collection day 6: Kamal Haasan film earns over 68 crore so far in India

ByAnanya Das
Jul 18, 2024 08:09 AM IST

Indian 2 box office collection day 6: The film earned over ₹3 crore on its first Wednesday. Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian.

Indian 2 box office collection day 6: The Tamil film has been earning around 3 crore nett in India since Monday. As per Sacnilk.com, the S Shankar film will soon enter the 70 crore club in India. Indian 2 hit the theatres on July 12. (Also Read | Indian 2 movie review: Kamal Haasan's film is visually striking, but filled with political sermons)

Kamal Haasan in a still from Indian 2.
Kamal Haasan in a still from Indian 2.

Indian 2 domestic box office

According to the report, Indian 2 earned 25.6 crore [Tamil: 16.5 crore; Hindi: 1.2 crore; Telugu: 7.9 crore] on day one. Indian 2 earned 18.2 crore [Tamil: 13.7 crore; Hindi: 1.3 crore; Telugu: 3.2 crore] on day two. The film collected 15.35 crore [Tamil: 11.35 crore; Hindi: 1.4 crore; Telugu: 2.6 crore] on day three.

On day four, Indian 2 earned 3 crore [Tamil: 2 crore; Hindi: 35 lakh; Telugu: 65 lakh]. Indian 2 earned 3 crore [Tamil: 2 crore; Hindi: 40 lakh; Telugu: 6o lakh] on day five. The film earned 3.1 crore nett in India as per early estimates on day six for all languages. So far, the film has minted 68.25 crore in India.

Indian 2 runtime

The runtime of Indian 2 has been reduced by 12 minutes to offer a "streamlined edition" of the film to audiences, the makers announced on Wednesday. Directed by S Shankar, the movie's original runtime was 180 minutes (three hours). Lyca Productions, one of the production banners behind Indian 2, shared the update on its official X page.

"Witness the enhanced version of #Indian2. Now presenting a streamlined edition trimmed by 12 min. Catch it in cinemas near you for a crisper experience!" the post read.

About Indian 2

The film, which is a sequel to 1996's Indian, stars Kamal Haasan. In the film, Kamal Haasan revives the role of Senapathy, called 'Indian Thatha' lovingly by fans, who fights corruption, armed with the ancient martial art practice of India, ‘varma kalai.’ Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh round out the cast of the sequel. It is also produced by Red Giant Movies.

Indian featured Kamal in a dual role and also starred Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar and Kasthuri Shankar. Shankar had directed the 1996 original as well.

Indian 2 box office collection day 6: Kamal Haasan film earns over 68 crore so far in India
