Kushboo Sundar, Sundar C and their daughters' ‘inspiring weight loss journey’ wows internet: ‘Is it humanly possible?’

Actor-politician Kushboo Sundar celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with her family--husband Sundar C and their children Avantika Sundar and Anandita Sundar. Taking to Instagram, Kushboo shared a bunch of photos from their celebrations. However, what caught fans' attention was the family's weight loss transformation. Kushboo Sundar and her family's weight loss journey has left fans inspired.

Kushboo Sundar, Sundar C celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with daughters

In the first photo, Kushboo, Sundar C, Avantika and Anandita stood in front of the temple inside their home. Kushboo wore a green saree while Sundar C opted for a purple shirt and vesti. Their children opted for maroon and blue suits. All of them smiled as they posed for the camera.

A few photos showed Sundar C, Avantika and Anandita praying inside the temple. The last picture showed a close up look of the Ganapati idol. Sharing the pictures, Kushboo wrote, "Family that prays together, stays together. With lots of love, from our family to yours. (Red heart emojis)." She also added the hashtags--Happy Vinayagar Chaturthi, Ganapathy Bappa Morya and Ganesh Chaturthi.

Fans can't stop praising their transformation

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Whoa! What a beautiful transformation! They look amazing." A person wrote, "Their weight loss transformation is worth lauding. Beautiful family always." "Mummy looks gorgeous as always. One daughter looks like mummy and one looks like daddy. Beautiful family," read a comment.

"Inspiring weight loss journey. Becoming healthy is always worth it," said an Instagram user. Another fan commented, "What an epic transformation by the entire family. Applauses!" Another comment read, "Is it humanly possible? Looks fantastic though." “Wow! That's an incredible achievement,” a comment read.

"You guys are really an inspiration for us,” another fan said. “Massive transformation. Salute your untiring efforts in keeping yourself healthy,” a person commented.

When Kushboo spoke about her 20 kg weight loss

A few years ago, Kushboo shared photos of her weight loss journey on Instagram. She had written, "From there to here. 20kgs lighter, I m at my healthiest best. Look after urself, remember, health is wealth. N those who ask if I am sick, thanks for ur concern. I never been so fit ever before. If I inspire even 10 of u out here to lose weight n get fit, I know I have succeeded."

About Kushboo, Sundar C's projects

Kushboo starred in a number of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies. In the last few years, she steered away from the film industry and focused on her political career. She was recently seen in Nesippaya a Tamil romantic action thriller film directed by Vishnuvardhan. The film also stars Akash Murali, Aditi Shankar, R Sarathkumar, and Prabhu.

Sundar C was last seen in Gangers, a heist action comedy which he directed. The film also stars Vadivelu, Catherine Tresa, Vani Bhojan, Bagavathi Perumal, and Mime Gopi among others.