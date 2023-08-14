Jailer box office day 4 collection: Rajinikanth film about to cross 150 cr in India, grosses 300 cr worldwide

Veteran Tamil actor Rajinikanth’s film Jailer will soon earn ₹150 crore nett in India. As per a report on Sacnilk.com, Jailer earned an estimated ₹38 crore on Sunday in all languages across the country. The report added that, so far, Jailer had collected ₹222.1 crore nett worldwide, and was inching towards ₹300 crore nett globally. Meanwhile, Jailer has already grossed ₹300 crore at the global box office in just four days, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Also read: Rajinikanth visits Badrinath Temple to offer prayers after Jailer release

Jailer box office

The film stars Rajinikanth in the lead role.

The total box office collection of Jailer now stands at around ₹146.4 crore nett in India in all languages, added the Sacnilk.com report. The Tamil film has been dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film had opened with ₹48.35 crore nett in all languages on Thursday. It had registered a 46.74% dip on Friday, earning ₹25.75 crore. Jailer did a business of ₹34.3 crore on Saturday, day 3.

On Monday, Ramesh Bala wrote on Twitter or X, "Jailer crossed the ₹300 crore gross mark at the WW (worldwide) box office in four days! This is the 4th movie for superstar Rajinikanth to enter the ₹300 crore club (after) Enthiran (2010), Kabali (2016) and 2.0 (2018)."

About Jailer

The Nelson movie marks Rajinikanth's return to the big screen after a two-year break and sees him in the role of a retired police officer. The official trailer for Rajinikanth's Jailer, titled Jailer Showcase, was released earlier this month.

Jailer also stars Jackie Shroff, Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan. Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal has an extended cameo in the film.

Jailer's huge opening

Jailer collected ₹48.35 crore nett in all languages on Thursday. The Rajinikanth film is said to have recorded the biggest opening of 2023 in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It also recorded the highest opening for any Tamil film in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Moreover, Jailer went on to record the highest opening day gross collection for a Tamil film in India this year.

