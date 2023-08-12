Jailer box office day 2 collection: Rajinikanth film sees 45% dip after great opening, makes 27 crore

Amid huge buzz, Rajinikanth's Jailer was released on August 10. As per a report on Sacnilk.com, after collecting an impressive ₹ 48.35 crore nett in all languages on its opening day, Jailer earned ₹26.56 crore nett on Friday. The film marks Rajinikanth's first collaboration with director Nelson Dilipkumar. It also stars Mohanlal, in a cameo role, and Tamannaah Bhatia. Also read: Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia cut massive cake as they wrap up Jailer shoot. See pics Rajinikanth's Jailer has roughly earned ₹ 75.35 crore nett in India, so far.

Jailer's latest box office numbers

Sacnilk.com reported that Jailer registered a decline of 45.07 percent as it collected ₹26.56 crore nett on day 2 in all languages, as per early estimates. The Tamil film has been dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The total collection of Jailer now stands at ₹75.35 crore nett in India. The report further said that on Saturday, Jailer might earn around ₹30 crore in India, thereby crossing the ₹100 crore mark at the box office within three days of its release.

About Jailer

The movie marks Rajinikanth's return to the big screen after a two-year break and sees him in the role of a retired police officer. The official trailer for Rajinikanth's Jailer, titled Jailer Showcase, was released earlier this month.

Jailer also stars Jackie Shroff, Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan. Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal has an extended cameo in the film.

Records made by Jailer on day 1

The Rajinikanth film is said to have recorded the biggest opening of 2023 in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It also recorded the highest opening for any Tamil film in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Moreover, Jailer went on to record the highest opening day gross collection for a Tamil film in India this year.

Many have praised Rajinikanth for his performance in Jailer. Social media influencer Amutha Bharathi wrote on Twitter or X, “Jailer - Winner… Superb first half and above average second half. Few Lags in the second half!! It's Superstar Rajinikanth's one-man show. Interval and climax were goosebumps. Excellent response for Mohanlal and Shivaraj Kumar's extended role. Anirudh BGM and songs are backbone. Nelson has bounced back stronger this time.”

