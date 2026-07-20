Jana Nayagan announcement teaser: Vijay transitions from actor to CM; fans thrilled to see him ‘one last time’. Watch

H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan is finally hitting screens on July 23. The film is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s swan song. On Monday, the filmmakers released an announcement teaser for the film that showed the actor-politician in a power-packed mode. Fans were thrilled to see him in his element, ‘one last time’.

Jana Nayagan announcement teaser out

Vijay in a still from his final film, H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan.

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KVN Productions released a new video on social media on Monday, writing, “Raavanamavan daa for a reason (fire emoji) #JanaNayaganFromJuly23.” The short 18-second teaser begins with Vijay firing a gun at his enemies and slashing away at them. As he punches, shoots, and fights his way through, the teaser shows him in various outfits, including police and prison uniforms. A tiny glimpse also shows Vijay dressed in a white shirt and a dark jacket, as he does now after becoming the CM.

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{{^usCountry}} “All set for one last dance,” commented an excited fan. “Actor Vijay To CM Vijay Transition Cut,” wrote another. Numerous others also posted pictures and GIFs of the moment in the video when he briefly transitions from his prison outfit to his CM outfit. “Record breaking collection loading,” wrote one fan, while numerous others showed excitement to see him on screen ‘one last time’. “Vijay's entry alone worth the price of admission,” opined one fan. Numerous others commented about when they will be watching the film in theatres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All set for one last dance,” commented an excited fan. “Actor Vijay To CM Vijay Transition Cut,” wrote another. Numerous others also posted pictures and GIFs of the moment in the video when he briefly transitions from his prison outfit to his CM outfit. “Record breaking collection loading,” wrote one fan, while numerous others showed excitement to see him on screen ‘one last time’. “Vijay's entry alone worth the price of admission,” opined one fan. Numerous others commented about when they will be watching the film in theatres. {{/usCountry}}

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About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and produced by K Venkata Narayana under KVN Productions. The film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. It is a partial remake of the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari and was intended to be Vijay's final film appearance before his transition into politics.

Jana Nayagan has now become the first film to be released after he became the TN CM. The filmmakers had to jump through hoops before the film was certified for release. Initially slated for release in January for Pongal, the release was indefinitely postponed due to a CBFC delay. A member of the examining committee had filed a complaint, and the film was sent to the revising committee. Courts did not offer the filmmakers any relief, and the film was finally certified A in July. The film leaked online in HD print in April, and several arrests were made.

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Tickets for Jana Nayagan have been opened across the country and abroad. It remains to be seen how the film will fare upon release.