‘Delete it immediately’: Jana Nayagan production house issues strict warning after film leak, initiates investigation

Tamil superstar Vijay’s final film as an actor, Jana Nayagan, has been leaked online ahead of its theatrical release, sending shockwaves across the industry. The film was set for release in Janaury 9 but did not receive CBFC clearance and has been in limbo for three months. The makers of the film, KVN Productions, have now issued an official statement on the issue, warning anyone who shares, downloads or forwards the film. (Also read: Jana Nayagan leak: Chiranjeevi condemns piracy, Suriya calls it ‘unforgivable’ and requests not to share Vijay's film)

Official statement from KVN Productions

Jana Nayagan was initially set to release in theatres on January 9.

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The statement began, “We, KVN Productions, LLP, are the producers and exclusive copyright owners of the cinematograph film, Jana Nayagan. It has come to our notice that certain scenes and clips from the said film and in some cases, most of the film have been illegally accessed, copied, and circulated by unidentified persons, posing a serious threat of digital piracy.”

It continued, “We hereby notify that downloading, viewing, storing, forwarding, sharing, uploading, or circulating the leaked content through platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents, or any other medium is a criminal offence and violates copyright laws. Every digital action is traceable, and we have already initiated necessary investigations, including forensic investigations, and complaints against persons involved and are actively identifying all others in the chain of circulation. Strict civil and criminal proceedings will be pursued against every offender without exception.”

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{{^usCountry}} “The public is hereby strictly advised not to engage in any manner with the leaked content. Any person found involved shall face immediate legal action at their own risk as to consequences. If you receive such content, do not open, store or forward it. Delete it immediately,” concluded the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The public is hereby strictly advised not to engage in any manner with the leaked content. Any person found involved shall face immediate legal action at their own risk as to consequences. If you receive such content, do not open, store or forward it. Delete it immediately,” concluded the statement. {{/usCountry}}

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The leak, which comes just before Vijay’s entry into politics with the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, has rattled the Tamil film industry. Several stars from the film industry, from Chiranjeevi to Sivakarthikeyan, Suriya to GV Prakash Kumar, Khushbu Sundar to Karthi have come out in support of Vijay and the makers of the film, and condemned the act of piracy.

About the film

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. Billed as Vijay’s final film before he takes the political plunge, the political thriller was slated to release in January 9 but had to be postponed after the CBFC failed to certify it in time.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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