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Jana Nayagan producer congratulates Vijay on scripting history ‘against all odds’, fans ask when the film is releasing

Vijay's TVK has scored a historic electoral victory in Tamil Nadu in its debut election. His last film before venturing into politics is Jana Nayagan.

May 04, 2026 09:35 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is leading in the Tamil Nadu elections with his party scoring over 100 of the 234 seats. He is expected to follow in MG Ramachandran and Jayalalitha’s footsteps to become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Amid congratulatory messages, Jana Nayagan producer Venkat K Narayana has now shared a statement on Vijay's historic win in the Tamil Nadu elections 2026. (Also read: Vijay makes first appearance after TVK scripts historic performance in 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, greets fans)

Jana Nayagan producer reacts

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, has not seen a theatrical release yet.

The statement was shared through the official X account of KVN Productions, the banner which helmed Jana Nayagan. The statement read, "Heartiest congratulations to our ‘Jana Nayagan’, Thalapathy Vijay sir, on scripting history today against all odds. It is indeed a revolution and one that will echo for generations to come.

- Venkat K Narayana (KVN)."

How fans reacted

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and is touted to be Vijay’s final film as he enters politics with TVK. It also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. The film was supposed to be released in theatres for Pongal but was postponed due to delayed certification. Despite the producer approaching the court, he received no relief. Vijay has since alleged ‘conspiracy’ over the film’s delay, blaming the ruling parties for it. He also alleged that news about his personal life was leaked closer to the elections deliberately.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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