Jana Nayagan producer congratulates Vijay on scripting history ‘against all odds’, fans ask when the film is releasing

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is leading in the Tamil Nadu elections with his party scoring over 100 of the 234 seats. He is expected to follow in MG Ramachandran and Jayalalitha’s footsteps to become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Amid congratulatory messages, Jana Nayagan producer Venkat K Narayana has now shared a statement on Vijay's historic win in the Tamil Nadu elections 2026. (Also read: Vijay makes first appearance after TVK scripts historic performance in 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, greets fans)

Jana Nayagan producer reacts

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, has not seen a theatrical release yet.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The statement was shared through the official X account of KVN Productions, the banner which helmed Jana Nayagan. The statement read, "Heartiest congratulations to our ‘Jana Nayagan’, Thalapathy Vijay sir, on scripting history today against all odds. It is indeed a revolution and one that will echo for generations to come.

- Venkat K Narayana (KVN)."

How fans reacted

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Several fans and supporters of Vijay reacted to the post and demanded a new title card for Vijay, in which it would be mentioned ‘CM Thalapathy Vijay.’ One fan wrote, “The happiest person on earth now is Jana Nayagan production, I guess. Anyways all the very best for your release soon.” “When will the film release now? Please make sure it gets a proper theatrical release,” said another fan. “Release the movie asap to recover the budget,” read a comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several fans and supporters of Vijay reacted to the post and demanded a new title card for Vijay, in which it would be mentioned ‘CM Thalapathy Vijay.’ One fan wrote, “The happiest person on earth now is Jana Nayagan production, I guess. Anyways all the very best for your release soon.” “When will the film release now? Please make sure it gets a proper theatrical release,” said another fan. “Release the movie asap to recover the budget,” read a comment. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Several film personalities have congratulated Vijay on his historic debut into politics and shared their good wishes on social media. About Jana Nayagan delay {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several film personalities have congratulated Vijay on his historic debut into politics and shared their good wishes on social media. About Jana Nayagan delay {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jana Nayagan was set to release in January but was postponed after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) did not certify it. After the CBFC raised objections to some of the film's content, the makers moved court. The matter is sub judice, and hence, the film’s release is stalled. In April, the film was leaked online, rattling the Tamil film industry and raising concerns about piracy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jana Nayagan was set to release in January but was postponed after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) did not certify it. After the CBFC raised objections to some of the film's content, the makers moved court. The matter is sub judice, and hence, the film’s release is stalled. In April, the film was leaked online, rattling the Tamil film industry and raising concerns about piracy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and is touted to be Vijay’s final film as he enters politics with TVK. It also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. The film was supposed to be released in theatres for Pongal but was postponed due to delayed certification. Despite the producer approaching the court, he received no relief. Vijay has since alleged ‘conspiracy’ over the film’s delay, blaming the ruling parties for it. He also alleged that news about his personal life was leaked closer to the elections deliberately.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON