Jyotika turns up at polling booth with Suriya for Tamil Nadu elections after getting trolled for ‘vote online’ comment
During the Lok Sabha elections, Jyotika was trolled for stating that she could've ‘voted online’. It looks like she is rectifying that now.
Actors Suriya and Jyotika were among the many Kollywood actors who were spotted at polling booths across Chennai on Thursday. The Tamil Nadu elections are underway, and the stars are ensuring to cast their vote. Jyotika, who was trolled during the Lok Sabha elections for her ‘voting online’ comment, seemed to rectify it during the assembly elections.
Jyotika, Suriya, Karthi spotted voting
Suriya and Jyotika were spotted at a polling station in Chennai on Thursday. Suriya wore a black shirt with trousers, while Jyotika opted for a pastel-hued kurta set. The couple walked hand in hand after getting out of their car, as numerous photographers surrounded them. Once inside, both actors were spotted standing in line patiently under a tent, waiting to cast their vote. The couple was all smiles as they chatted.
Suriya’s brother, actor Karthi, also turned up to cast his vote. Dressed in a green shirt, the actor could be seen greeting fans who spotted him. He also clicked pictures with the police and other officials present there. He also clicked pictures with a few fans and officials who approached him while he was there. Much like his brother and sister-in-law, Karthi was also spotted waiting in line patiently to cast his vote.{{/usCountry}}
Suriya’s brother, actor Karthi, also turned up to cast his vote. Dressed in a green shirt, the actor could be seen greeting fans who spotted him. He also clicked pictures with the police and other officials present there. He also clicked pictures with a few fans and officials who approached him while he was there. Much like his brother and sister-in-law, Karthi was also spotted waiting in line patiently to cast his vote.{{/usCountry}}
When Jyotika was trolled over voting{{/usCountry}}
When Jyotika was trolled over voting{{/usCountry}}
In May 2024, Jyotika was asked by a reporter in Chennai why she did not vote during the Lok Sabha elections. When she replied, “I vote every year,” she was corrected and informed that voting doesn’t happen every year. She then insisted that she votes ‘online in private’, leaving everyone baffled.
“At times, we can be outstation, we can be sick, it’s a private thing. Sometimes, privately also we vote, we might do it online, not everything is publicised. There is a private side to life, and we need to respect that and give that space,” she said. When the comment went viral on social media, Jyotika was trolled mercilessly with many questioning how she was able to ‘vote online’ while many had to queue up to do it.
Recent work
In 2024, Jyotika made a comeback to Bollywood after her 1998 debut with Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, starring in Shaitaan and Srikanth. In 2025, she starred in the Netflix web series Dabba Cartel. Jyotika now has a Prime Video film titled System lined up. Suriya last starred in Kanguva in 2024 and Retro in 2025. He now has Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons lined up. Karthi, who last starred in Vaa Vaathiyaar this year, has Sardar 2 and Marshal lined up.
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