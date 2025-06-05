Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's Thug Life likely to face 40 crore loss at box office due to Karnataka ban

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 05, 2025 05:38 PM IST

Mani Ratnam's Kamal Haasan-starrer Thug Life did not release in Karnataka amid a language row. Trade analysts predict how much loss the film will face.

Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan, released everywhere in India but in Karnataka on Thursday. The film’s release was banned in the state after Kamal refused to apologise for saying ‘Kannada was born out of Tamil’. A report by The Hindu now predicts that the film will face a 35-40 crore loss due to not releasing in Karnataka. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan fans travel 42 km from Bengaluru to Hosur to watch Thug Life after ban in Karnataka)

Kamal Haasan in a still from the Mani Ratnam film Thug Life.
Kamal Haasan in a still from the Mani Ratnam film Thug Life.

How much Karnataka ban cost Thug Life

Producer and distributor G Dhananjayan said that the production of Thug Life will likely lose 35-40 crore gross at the box office and 12-15 crore share to producers due to the missed release in Karnataka. This calculation was based on how Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, RRR, and Kalki 2898 AD made around 74-104 crore of their over 1000 crore worldwide revenue in Karnataka alone. 

He said, “With the four Telugu films grossing a total of 5832 crore, the Karnataka box office revenue alone amounts to 391.20 crore, while the north Indian market accounts for 2361.60 crore. The Karnataka market accounts for around 7% of the total revenue.” Even top-grossing Tamil films like Jailer, Leo, Ponniyin Selvan, The GOAT, and Vikram had a major chunk of the market in Karnataka, said the producer, adding, “For Tamil films too, the Karnataka market accounts for 7% of the total revenue.” 

The language row explained

On 27 May, while promoting Thug Life in Karnataka and calling Shiva Rajkumar his family, Kamal said, “Kannada was born out of Tamil,” sparking uproar. Even after the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce threatened to ban the film's release in the state, the actor refused to apologise and claimed his statement was being misconstrued. 

He moved the Karnataka High Court to help with the release, but the court also said the issue could be solved with a ‘simple apology’ while criticising the actor for not being a linguist or historian. The Tamil Active Film Producers Council has stated that Karnataka stopping or postponing Thug Life’s release will damage the relationship between the two film industries and will have consequences.

Thug Life has received mixed reviews since its release.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's Thug Life likely to face 40 crore loss at box office due to Karnataka ban
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On