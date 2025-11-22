Kamal Haasan mourns the death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, calls him ‘A brave son of India taken far too soon’

Wing Commander Namansh Syal, 34, of the Indian Air Force, was martyred on Friday when an IAF Tejas fighter jet crashed in the United Arab Emirates during a practice demonstration for the Dubai Airshow 2025. The aircraft went down in the afternoon during a low-level aerobatic manoeuvre, leaving the nation in shock and grief. Actor Kamal Haasan took to his social media to express his condolences. Kamal Haasan interacted with officials and spoke to the affected people of the September 27 stampede.(PTI)

Kamal Haasan grieves the death of Namansh Syal

Actor Kamal Haasan called Namansh a hero taken “far too soon.” He wrote, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who gave his life while showcasing the pride of our Indian Air Force, the Tejas. A brave son of India taken far too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. India stands with you in this moment of immeasurable grief.”

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also mourned the loss, saying the country had lost a courageous and dedicated pilot whose bravery and unwavering service would always be remembered.

He tweeted in Hindi, which translates to, “The news of the demise of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district's brave son Naman Syal Ji in the Tejas aircraft accident at the Dubai Air Show is extremely heartbreaking and heart-rending. The nation has lost a brave, dutiful, and courageous pilot.I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. ”I pay a heartfelt tribute to the indomitable bravery, dedication to duty, and commitment to national service of the brave son, Naman Syal Ji.

In a statement, the IAF said, “An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai airshow. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

About Namansh Syal

Wing Commander Namansh Syal hailed from Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district and is survived by his wife, who is also an IAF officer, their six-year-old daughter, and his parents. According to district officials, he completed his schooling at Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira. As per the Bharat Rakshak records, Syal was commissioned into the Indian Air Force on 24 December 2009.