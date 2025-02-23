Kamal Haasan reveals the similarity between Mani Ratnam's Thug Life and Nayakan

Actor Kamal Haasan and Trisha Krishnan attended an event hosted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in Chennai. When asked about their upcoming film together, Thug Life, Kamal was careful not to divulge much but said this about the similarity to his last film with director Mani Ratnam, Nayakan, according to a Times Now report. (Also Read | Thug Life release date teaser: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam film to hit screens on this date in 2025. Watch) Kamal Haasan plays the lead role in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life.

Kamal Haasan on the similarity between Nayakan and Thug Life

When the teaser of Thug Life was released, fans couldn’t help but notice some visual similarities between the 1987 hit and the recent film. So when asked if his character Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker from Thug Life was good or evil, Kamal first refused to divulge any details about the film, stating that they’re working hard on the post-production and would not like to be called out by Mani for revealing details.

But after Trisha pointed out that you might not know if the protagonist in Thug Life is good or evil even after watching the film, Kamal agreed and interestingly added, “Good and bad are the same. What is important for mathematics? Plus or minus? In Nayakan, there was a question about whether the protagonist is a good or bad person. Thug Life explores the same theme. Even after watching the movie, you might realize that the protagonist is a mix of both good and bad.”

Nayakan and Thug Life

Thug Life marks Mani and Kamal’s first film in decades. Nayakan, inspired by The Godfather, explores the story of a gangster named Sakthivel Naicker. It was based on the life of Bombay underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar. Saranya, Delhi Ganesh, Karthika, Nizhalgal Ravi, Nassar, and Tinnu Anand played key roles in the film.

Thug Life, which will be released this year, is also a gangster film starring Trisha, Silambarasan TR, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles. It remains to be seen if there are more dots connecting both Mani films.