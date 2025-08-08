Kamal Haasan shares pics as he meets PM Modi, makes a special request

Actor and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to "expedite the recognition of Keeladi's antiquity". Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kamal shared several pictures on Thursday as he met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi. This was Kamal's first meeting with the PM after being sworn in as a Member of Rajya Sabha in July. Kamal Haasan met PM Modi recently in the national capital.

Kamal Haasan meets PM Narendra Modi, gifts him a memento

In the photos, Kamal was seen interacting with PM Modi. He also gave him a memento themed around Keeladi village, 12km from Madurai on the banks of the Vaigai river, an ancient site dating back to the Sangam era. In his post, Kamal expressed that it was an honour to meet the Prime Minister.

Kamal urged PM to ‘expedite recognition of Keeladi's antiquity’

Sharing the photos, Kamal wrote, "Today, I had the honour of meeting the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji. As a representative of the people of Tamil Nadu and as an artist, I placed before him a few requests, foremost among them was the call to expedite the recognition of Keeladi's antiquity."

"I urged the Prime Minister to extend his support to the Tamil people in showcasing to the world the grandeur of Tamil civilisation and the timeless glory of the Tamil language," he added. The Centre and DMK-led Tamil Nadu government have been at loggerheads over the Keezhadi, also spelt Keeladi, findings.

Kamal became Rajya Sabha MP recently

Last month, Kamal took the oath in Tamil as an MP in the Upper House of Parliament, receiving a resounding applause from fellow MPs. He assumed a national legislative role for the first time. He was nominated with the support of the ruling DMK-led alliance, which had promised him a Rajya Sabha seat in return for MNM's support during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kamal's recent film

Fans saw Kamal last in Thug Life, which hit the theatres in June this year. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film also released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. The film also starred Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nassar, Mahesh Manjrekar and Ali Fazal among others.