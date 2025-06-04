‘I thank the people of Tamil Nadu for supporting me’: Kamal Haasan in 1st press meet after Kannada language row

On Wednesday afternoon, Kamal Haasan addressed the first press meet in Chennai amidst the raging Kannada language row controversy. As he started speaking, the Thug Life star told the media that he did not want to speak about the language row, which is now in the Karnataka High Court, post the appeal he filed for the release of Mani Ratnam’s film in Karnataka. (Also Read: ‘Everyone wants Kamal Haasan to apologise, we are ready to meet and discuss’: KFCC) The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday strongly criticised Kamal Haasan for his recent remarks on the Kannada language, while hearing a petition filed by him to ensure the smooth release of his film Thug Life in the state.(PTI/Atul Yadav)

Kamal Haasan all praise for Thug Life team

The Ulaganayagan addressed the media, stating, “The cast of Thug Life seasoned and so many people have worked hard on this film. We have international artists and technicians on this film, and our artists and technicians have worked on par with them and won their praise. People are praising me for the work director Mani Ratnam has done. It’s a Mani Ratnam film, and it’s an honour for me to be a part of it. A young Mani Ratnam has turned into an experienced and legendary filmmaker now. The trailer of the film has been a great success because of Mani Ratnam and the technicians who worked on it. I used to feel bad that I could not complete Marudhunayagam and could not work with DOP Ravi K Chandran, who was in that film – but that wish is now fulfilled with Thug Life after 20 years. The movie should be a commercial success, that’s ok, but more importantly, the cinema should win. That’s important for me.”

Thanks the people of Tamil Nadu

“Mani and I and the others always used to talk about cinema on the sets whenever we had a break. Cinema is a passion for all of us. Many people came to work on this film, even for small roles, because they wanted to work with Mani Ratnam. It wasn’t about their remuneration – all that was secondary. I sense the support of all the Tamil people who stood by us and supported us. I thank the people of Tamil Nadu for supporting me,” he added.

Thug Life is releasing worldwide on 5 June except in the state of Karnataka.