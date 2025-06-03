‘Everyone wants Kamal Haasan to apologise, we are ready to meet and discuss’: KFCC

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) is open to discussion with actor Kamal Haasan regarding the stalled release of his film Thug Life in the state. A storm erupted when Kamal recently said at an event that Kannada is born out of Tamil, inviting Kannadiga's fury. Bengaluru: Members of Kannada Raksha Vedike stage a protest against actor Kamal Haasan for his remarks on the Kannada language, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

KFCC's new statement on Kamal Haasan row

A PTI alert on Twitter read, “If Kamal Haasan wishes, ready to meet and discuss.” However, they also added that everyone wants Kamal to apologise for his statement, something the actor has refused to entertain.

In a press statement issued by KFCC, it is stated that an emergency executive committee meeting of the film body was held on Tuesday after the Karnataka High Court issued its order on the petition filed by Raaj Kamal Films International. "In the meeting, we discussed everything that has happened so far, including Haasan's letter that talked about brotherly harmony, coexistence, love, trust, etc. Like him, we too want love and trust with the neighbouring states. But we have decided that unconditional apology is what the pro-Kannada organisations, the government and the entire people of the state want," the statement read.

KFCC has urged Haasan to withdraw his statement -- Kannada born out of Tamil -- and render an unconditional apology. "This is also what has been discussed very seriously in the Karnataka High Court. Therefore, we have decided in Tuesday's meeting to urge him to withdraw the statement and apologise," KFCC stated.

What's the update on Thug Life release?

Thug life will not be released in Karnataka on June 5, the scheduled date for the pan-India release of the much-anticipated movie, its producers informed the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday.

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice Nagaprasanna, counsel for the petitioner maintained that there was no malice and an apology was not warranted and submitted that the screening of the movie would not be insisted upon in Karnataka till the issue gets resolved through dialogue.

The court posted to June 10 further hearing of the petition by the production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, seeking adequate security for the movie's release in the state.

What did Kamal Haasan say?

During the hearing, filmmaker Haasan came in for strong criticism from the court for his remark suggesting that "Kannada was born out of Tamil," and the court observed that a "single apology could have resolved the situation." The petition was filed following widespread protest against the actor's recent remarks regarding Kannada language and a demand for his apology.

Kamal, writing to Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), acknowledged the film body's concern and said: "It pains me that my statement at the Thug Life audio launch, spoken out of genuine affection for the legendary Dr Rajkumar's family, especially Shiva Rajkumar has been misunderstood and taken out of context."

He said he only intended to convey that "we are all one, and from the same (linguistic) family," and did not mean to diminish the Kannada language in any way. "There is no dispute or debate on the rich legacy of Kannada language," he said adding he was writing out of deep respect for the people of Karnataka.