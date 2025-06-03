Kamal Haasan says his movie ‘Thug Life’ won't be released in Karnataka for now, refuses to apologise

Refusing to apologise, actor Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said his movie ‘Thug Life’ will not be released in Karnataka for now, a development that comes amid controversy over a remark he made on Kannada language during the promotion of his film last month. Kannada activists hold posters of actor Kamal Haasan during a protest against the latter for his remarks about the Kannada language, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

Kamal Hassan's production company informed Karnataka high court on Tuesday, saying that there was nothing to apologise for and his written statement addressed the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce's (KFCC) demand for apology.

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday rapped the actor Kamal Haasan over his recent controversial statement during a movie promotion that the Kannada language was born out of Tamil.

The high court later also said that Kamal Haasan's statement stirred a hornets' nest and led to unrest in Karnataka. There may be many languages, but the country is one, the Karnataka high court said.

The actor-politician had moved the Karnataka high court seeking release of his movie 'Thug Life'.

Granting the actor time till 2.30 pm on Tuesday to “make amends”, the court said Kamal Haasan "might be a popular film star but that does not permit him to “hurt public sentiments” .

“Discretion is the best part of valour, we will not permit anybody’s sentiments to be taken for a ride. Mistakes happen, you must know what to do when mistakes happen,” the Karnataka high court said.

It made the strong verbal observations while hearing a plea filed by Haasan’s production house, Raajkamal Films International, seeking the release of the actor’s upcoming film Thug Life in Karnataka.

The Karnataka high court adjourned hearing in Kamal Haasan-Kannada language row till June 10.

Kamal Haasan's remark on Kannada

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) last week banned the release of Kamal Haasan's film ‘Thug Life’ over the actor-politician's controversial remark about the Kannada language and his refusal to apologise over the statement.

Kamal Haasan and his movie 'Thug Life' came under the radar of controversy in Karnataka after the actor reportedly stated that "Kannada is born out of Tamil" during a promotional event in Chennai last week.

During a media interaction in Bengaluru on May 30, KFCC representative Sa Ra Govindu, said that they have decided to ban the release of Kamal Haasan starrer 'Thug Life' in Karnataka as they stand firm with Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other Kannada organisations for their demands of halting the release of the film until the actor issues a pubic apology.

Kamal Haasan has not issued an apology yet for hurting the sentiments of Kannada people during his promotional event in Chennai, news agency ANI quoted KFCC representative Sa Ra Govindu as saying.

"When there is pressure, I have to do. Even Karnataka Rakshana Vedike were present; whatever they say, we should do it. Even they would speak about it. Definitely, there is no 'Sorry' term being specified anywhere by Kamal Hassan. We will surely not release the film. We (KFCC) will stand with Rakshina Vedike and other Kannada organisations," Govindu added.