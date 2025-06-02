‘It is not an unreasonable thing to ask’: Mani Ratnam supports Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shifts demand amid Vanga row

The reports of Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit has been in the news for the last few days. Reportedly she put forth a clause that would not work more than eight hours a day during the shoot. Now Mani Ratnam has commented on the ongoing debate on shift hours and unprofessional demands, in an interview with News18, where he came out in support of Deepika by saying that if one is in a position to seek for such demands then that is absolutely valid. (Also read: Ajay Devgn supports Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shifts demand that irked Vanga: ‘Honest filmmakers will not have problems’) Mani Ratnam has given his stance on the demands of eight hour shift.

What Mani Ratnam said

Ahead of the release of his latest film Thug Life, Mani Ratnam said during the interaction, “I think it is a rightful demand. I’m glad she’s in a position to ask for it. I think as a filmmaker, you will take that into consideration when you cast. It is not an unreasonable thing to ask, but an absolute necessity. I think that should be the priority. You have to acknowledge that, understand it and work around it.”

More details

Earlier, actor Ajay Devgn had also supported Deepika on this matter and said, Ajay said, “It's not that it's not going down well with people. Most of the honest filmmakers will not have problems with it. And apart from this, being a mother and working for eight hours, most people have started working eight-nine hours shifts.”

A few days ago it was reported that Deepika exited Spirit when her demands were not met. The actor herself has not commented on the matter. Later it was officially announced that Triptii Dimri has been cast opposite Prabhas in the film. Triptii has previously worked with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Animal.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga then took to X to state that the script of the film has been leaked to the media. He called out dirty PR games and wrote, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are.... Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?"

Spirit is set to go on floors soon. It is produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.