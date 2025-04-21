Kamal Haasan's ‘banana’ joke on Trisha Krishnan makes internet cringe; fans come to his defence

Actors Kamal Haasan and Trisha Krishnan are busy promoting their upcoming film with Mani Ratnam, Thug Life. At one of the promotional events with their co-star Silambarasan TR, Kamal cracked a joke on Trisha that did not go down well with the internet. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan says he is asked how could he marry twice despite following Lord Rama: 'Perhaps I follow his father's path') Kamal Haasan and Trisha Krishnan are promoting their upcoming film Thug Life together.

What did Kamal Haasan say to Trisha Krishnan?

Trisha was answering a question about her favourite dish when she said, “I like eating them all, but I like boiled banana more. What’s it called?” She was referring to a dish called pazham pori, a type of banana fritters. After a beat, Kamal reminded her what it’s called and joked, “She doesn’t know the name but likes putting it in her mouth.” Trisha laughed it off, and a few seconds later, Kamal, too, patted her on the knee to show it was said in jest. The video of their interaction is doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter).

Internet reacts to Kamal Haasan’s joke on Trisha

The joke did not go down well with a section of the internet. One X user commented, “Eww eww eww,” under the video. Another person wrote, “Toxic Kamal,” wondering if Trisha will complain now like she did against Mansoor Ali Khan for his comment. “18+ Dawww,” pointed out one person while another wrote, “imagine What if Chiranjeevi Says thattt.”

His fans, however, came to his defence, with one writing, “The filth lies in the mind looking for dirt. @ikamalhaasan quipped, as he has many times, about fellow actors' Tamizh. Nothing offensive.” Another wrote, “What is double meaning in this? clearly its visible that KH meant it in a comic way but the words he chose was wrong. He then realizes it and pats Trisha to make the situation less weird and kudos to the host for changing the topic.”

Mani’s Thug Life stars Kamal, Silambarasan, Trisha, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Vaiyapuri. It will be released in theatres on June 5. This is Kamal and Mani’s second film after Nayakan (1987).